FTSE digests Brexit brinkmanship and GDP Data

UK economic recovery slows and the prospect of messy divorce from the EU grows.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 11, 2020 4:30 AM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European stocks are struggling to shake of the bearish mood following another deep sell off in US tech and an elevation in US – Sino tensions. 
The FTSE has additional concerns with the economic recovery slowing and as the prospect of messy divorce from the EU grows.

Brexit chaos
Brexit talks are on the verge of collapse, a messy end to four years of Brexit talks is now looking extremely likely. With the UK defiantly refusing to scrap plans to undermine the Brexit divorce treaty its difficult to see how the Brexit mess can have a happy ending. As the two sides play brinkmanship the chances of a no trade deal Brexit have shot through the roof. This has been reflected in the value of the Pound which plunged over 1.5% in the previous session, although is showing some resilience in early trade today.  FTSE, which usually benefits from a weaker Pound is seeing investors pull out, preferring to place their funds elsewhere.

UK recovery momentum stalls
UK GDP data has done little to brighten the mood. Whilst the economy grew 6.6% in the month of July, GDP is still a whopping 11.7% below its coronavirus peak as it attempts to recover from its deepest recession of -20.4% Q2. Expectations had been for 6.7% rise. 
The UK economy recorded growth in May, June and July, however this growth still only makes up around half of what the economy lost in the fateful second quarter. With the prospect of a no trade deal Brexit to contend with, the economic recovery could be even more drawn out that initially feared.
Manufacturing and industrial production are proving to be bright spots in the UK economic recovery. Manufacturing increased 6.3% mom on in July, vs 5% expected, whilst industrial production increased +5.2% versus 4% forecast.

US Inflation up next
Looking ahead, UK NIESR GDP estimate for August and US inflation will be in focus. Expectations are for a +0.3% mom increase in Aug, slightly down from +0.6% increase in July. On an annual basis, CPI is forecast to rise +1.2%, vs 1% in July. The data comes after US senate rejected the democrat led bill to bring $300 billion covid stimulus.

FTSE Chart


Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

united_kingdom_05
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
By:
David Scutt
February 13, 2025 11:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 19, 2025 08:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch - Dec 2, 2024
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 16, 2024 08:57 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.