EUR/USD outlook: Long-term view remains bullish

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 16, 2023 2:02 PM
143 views
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Potential US Treasury default poses short-term downside risks to EUR/USD outlook
  • But resolution in debt ceiling talks should spur rally in all risk-sensitive assets
  • Disinflation and weaker economy in months ahead mean Fed might have to cut rates sooner, supporting our bullish longer-term EUR/USD outlook

     

The key short-term risk facing the EUR/USD outlook and many other FX pairs is the potential for a default by US Treasury, which could send risk assets plunging across the board. This also implies that in the event of a likely resolution in the US debt-ceiling talks, i.e., kicking the can further down the road, risk assets should be able to sigh relief.

 

That’s precisely what the market is betting on right now – that the two sides will strike a compromise. For, had it been otherwise, there is no chance the markets would be THIS stable.

 

Indeed, the EUR/USD has managed to hold its own relatively well at the start of this week, finding mild support around 1.0850 area. The apparent strength seems even more remarkable given the renewed weakness we have observed in Eurozone (and Chinese) data, while the hawkish Fed commentary continues unabated. But the calm could be due to many traders just sitting on their hands until there’s a breakthrough in the debt ceiling talks.

 

Regardless of the short-term direction of the US dollar, owing to the uncertainty caused by the debt ceiling talks, the slightly longer-term view remains bearish. Later in the year, we are likely to see signs of disinflation and a weaker economy, because of the cumulative impact of the past rate hikes and sustained period of high inflation. The Fed might have to cut rates sooner than it currently envisages.

 

 

EUR/USD shrugs of weaker Eurozone and Chinese data

 

We have seen some rather negative data emerge from the Eurozone and China, suggesting that the recovery from the start of the year is starting to fade and consumers and business struggle with the cost-of-living crisis.

 

Form the Eurozone, industrial production came in at -4.1% m/m compared to a smaller fall expected on Monday. There was more negative news out Tuesday as German ZEW Economic Sentiment survey printed -10.7 vs. -5.4 expected. While Eurozone GDP was in line with the expectations at +0.1% q/q, not many people would have paid much attention to it anyway, even if it had surprised, for it is backward-looking. The latest data comes after a disappointing last week when we saw weaker-than-expected German industrial production (-3.4% m/m vs. -1.6% expected) and Sentix Investor Confidence (-13.1 vs. -8.0 eyed).

 

Regardless of the short-term direction of the US dollar, owing to the uncertainty caused by the debt ceiling talks, the slightly longer-term view remains bearish. Later in the year, we are likely to see signs of disinflation and a weaker US economy, because of the cumulative impact of the past rate hikes and sustained period of high inflation. The Fed, therefore, might have to cut rates sooner than it currently envisages.

 

 

US debt ceiling talks set to resume

 

The ongoing stalemate in the US debt ceiling talks is meant to be negative for risk-sensitive currency pairs, as too should be the disappointing economic data from China. Yet, the EUR/USD is holding its own above the long-term bullish trend line and key support around 1.0850 – at least for now anyway.

 

With the euro shrugging off bearish news, this is a sign of strength. The potential for a resolution in the US debt ceiling stalemate could fuel a rally in EUR/USD and other risk assets.

 

Talks on this matter are set to resume between Joe Biden, House Speaker Steve McCarthy and several Congressional leaders later today.  

 

US retail sales disappoint

April retail sales, released a few moments ago, were expected to show a 0.8% m/m rise after falling 0.6% in March.

However, they came in softer, causing the dollar to initially drop. On the headline front, sales were up 0.4% m/m, missing expectations of a 0.8% rise. On the core front, sales rose 0.4%, below expectations of 0.5%.

Weaker sales further diminish the already-minority view that the Fed could hike rates again in June – not that the Fed has stopped with its hawkish rhetoric. FOMC official Thomas Barkin has said he saw no barriers to hiking rates again in June.

However, we think that the Fed has reached a peak in terms of interest rates, so Barkin’s comments are likely to – as they have – fall on deaf ears.

 

 

EUR/USD outlook: Technical analysis

 

The EUR/USD printed a small bullish candle around 1.0850 area on Monday despite negative news from the Eurozone. The rebound means the longer-term bullish trend line has been defended – at least for now, anyway.

 

Bullish traders need to see the breakdown of some key resistance levels here, starting with 1.0900, in order to support the short-term EUR/USD outlook.

 

Bearish speculators will want the EUR/USD to remain offered around key resistance levels, leading to a potential drop below 1.0850. A closing break below this level could pave the way for a deeper retracement towards 1.0700 or even lower.

 

EUR/USD forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: EUR/USD

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY analysis: Slightly softer US CPI increases chance of Fed policy hold
Today 04:41 PM
Dow Analysis: DJIA Nears 18-Month Highs After Benign CPI Data
Today 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 10, 2023
Today 12:48 PM
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus ahead of US CPI
Today 11:00 AM
Leverage in forex: definition, examples and calculator
Today 08:15 AM
EUR/USD, Gold key levels ahead of today’s US CPI report: European open
Today 06:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Graphic of trading data chart
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus ahead of US CPI
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:00 AM
    Research
    EUR/USD, Gold key levels ahead of today’s US CPI report: European open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 06:28 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      DAX, EUR/USD outlook: Stocks rise as Italy leads relief rally
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 11:30 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        EUR/USD analysis, USD/CAD and GOLD outlook - Technical Tuesday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 8, 2023 03:29 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.