EUR/USD forecast: Some stability

While German data has softened, ECB’s hawkish rhetoric hasn’t and Fed’s rate hike probabilities have fallen, which has increased the dollar’s correction potential and improved the EUR/USD forecast.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 7, 2023 1:01 PM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • EUR/USD forecast has been lifted by falling Fed hike expectations and hawkish ECB
  • German data continues to point to gloomier outlook
  • Lagarde and Knot comments point to more rate increases

The EUR/USD is as flat as a pancake this week, but after the recent weakness, it may be about to start rising again. While German data has softened, ECB’s hawkish rhetoric hasn’t. What’s more, the Fed’s rate hike probabilities have fallen, which has increased the dollar’s correction potential and thereby improved the EUR/USD forecast. With the FOMC already entering the black-out period, and just a couple of important data pointers to watch between now and the June 14 meeting, there won’t be many catalysts to fuel the dollar rally directly.

 

EUR/USD forecast: Weak German data vs. hawkish ECB

Piling the pressure on the euro has been weak German data and there was more of that this morning as the Eurozone’s economic powerhouse reported a meagre 0.3% rise in industrial production in April – less than expected and make back a tiny bit of the 3.4% drop in March. Expectations had been for a 0.6% rise. This comes after German manufacturing PMI data last week shrank at its fastest pace in three years. German factory orders fell 0.4% in April, among other misses.

So, incoming data paints a gloomy outlook for the German economy but that hasn’t stopped the ECB from being consistently hawkish. And it is precisely this why the EUR/USD is continuing to hold its own relatively well in recent days.

Indeed, one ECB official who is not so dovish is Knot, who said the central bank should not hesitate to keep raising rates if inflation stays highs, and foresees rate increases in the next two meetings. The ECB’s subsequent meetings will become data-dependent, he added.

ECB President Christine Lagarde yesterday reiterated her call for more tightening.

 

US dollar weakens

Boosting the EUR/USD forecasts is the slight decline in Fed hawkish expectations after Monday’s publications of a weak ISM services PMI data. The market is pricing in around 81% probability that the Fed will keep rates on hold next week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

On Monday, fresh doubts emerged about whether the Fed will hike interest rates at all this summer, as the latest ISM services PMI raised concerns the US economy is heading for a recession. The latest data came after Friday’s jobs report showed a rise in both jobs gained and the rate of unemployment, leaving traders guessing as to which employment survey to trust. Accordingly, the mixed jobs report could not convince investors fully to price in more than a 50% probability of a June hike. Already lower, the odds of a June hike tumbled to near 20% after the ISM PMI showed worrying signs.

The next big US data release is the inflation report, due for publication on June 13th, a day ahead of the FOMC’s rate decision.

EUR/USD Forecast: Technical analysis

The weekly chart of the EUR/USD shows price made a small doji candle at around the key 1.07 support area last week, ending a streak of 4 losing weeks. The indecisiveness suggests that the bearish momentum has faded and that the bulls may step back here. If so, we could see the exchange rate climb back towards 1.10 area in the coming weeks, Fed permitting.

EUR/USD forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: EUR/USD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

USD_GBP_EUR
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
By:
David Song
Today 08:20 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    Today 06:36 PM
      EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      Today 09:45 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
        By:
        James Stanley
        Yesterday 07:39 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.