EURUSD biggest gainer vs the majors

against most of its major pairs on Monday with the exception of the AUD. On the US economic data front, no major economic data was released.Housing Starts for September are expected to increase to 1,460K on month, from 1,416K in August.against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CHF. In Europe, Eurozone construction output increased +2.6% in August, following a 0.3% rise in July.against all of its major pairs.Looking at theThe lto 1.177 in Monday's trading. The pair isafter breaking below a rising trend line. The preference is for a break below 1.1605 support to start a new downtrend however a break above 1.183 resistance is possible based on Monday's strong performance.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingViewHappy Trading.