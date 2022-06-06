European Open: UK traders return to their desks (FTSE, GBP/USD)

The 4-day weekend has come to an end and the FTSE will reopen today. Yet take note of public holidays across Europe so liquidity should be lower than usual.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 6, 2022 5:41 AM
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -19.8 points (-0.27%) and currently trades at 7,219.00
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 161.92 points (0.58%) and currently trades at 27,923.49
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 229.85 points (1.09%) and currently trades at 21,311.98
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 163.46 points (1.21%) and currently trades at 13,677.64

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 70.5 points (0.94%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,603.45
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 28 points (0.74%), the cash market is closed today.
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 102 points (0.71%), the cash market is closed today.

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 140 points (0.43%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 89.25 points (0.71%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 22.25 points (0.54%)

 

20220606moversCIA2

 

Oil prices gapped higher at today’s open after Saudi Arabia raised the price of their crude for July over the weekend. WTI reached a high of $121 before pulling back to $19.70. Gold continues to meander around $1850 as it strugglers to sustain a breakout in either direction. A weekly Doji formed and closed on its 50-week EMA, yet prices are holding above its 200-day MA. Friday’s selloff erased most of Thursday’s gains, which means Thursday’s breakout is unlikely to be part of a bull flag breakout, so we’ll step aside until the picture becomes clearer.

 

 

The FTSE 100 is back below 7600:

20220606ftseCI

The FTSE has been closed since Wednesday the 1st of June, due to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. In Wednesday’s pre-market report we highlighted the potential for the FTSE to roll over, and it did not disappoint as it had its most bearish session in 8-days. It now appears that we have seen an important swing high at 7648.26, which would be its second lower high this year, and it coincides with a sell-signal on the stochastic oscillator.

Futures markets have opened higher which means the cash market is expected to gap higher at the open. We are therefore seeking bearish opportunities within Wednesday’s range particularly below Tuesday’s low of 7591.84. If this is a significant high, take note that the FTSE has twice reverted towards (and traded below) its 200-day average. So we could be looking for another 2-3% move lower.

 

FTSE 100 trading guide  

 

Potential head and shoulders top on GBP/USD

20220606gbpusdCI

There’s a couple of potential scenarios on GBP/USD which may be worth exploring, and they both depend on how prices react around the current support zone. A potential head and shoulder top has formed on the 4-hour chart, which project a target around 1.2250 – just below the monthly S1 pivot. A break beneath 1.2456 confirms the bearish reversal pattern, and brings 1.2400 and 1.2350 support zones into focus.

However, with news economic data on the light side we may find volatility is also reduced. In which case we could see prices drift higher from support towards the monthly pivot point. We would then look for evidence of a swing high and seek bearish setups, ahead of an anticipated break lower.

 

 

Up Next (Times in BST)

20220606calendarBST

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

 

Related tags: Forex Indices FTSE Trade Ideas GBP/USD

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.