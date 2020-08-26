Europe Set For Muted Open As Jackson Hole Symposium Awaited

Trading is expected to remain muted today as investors wait patiently for this week’s highlight – the virtual Jackson Hole central bankers’ summit and more specifically Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s key-note speech

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 26, 2020 3:42 AM
downtrend chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European bourse hobbled into the close on Tuesday. Meanwhile Wall Street opted for a different route with both the S&P and the Nasdaq pushing to fresh record closes - again. 
With US coronavirus numbers improving, US – China trade relations hitting a better note and the prospect of further stimulus, US stocks are clearly the flavour of the month, far outperforming their European peers. 

Second wave fears are becoming more real in Europe as a number of countries, particularly tourist destinations, such as Spain and France are seeing a strong rise in covid cases. Governments, however, are showing reluctance to slap nationwide lock downs into place just yet, but investor concerns are growing.
Vaccine optimism is being broadly brushed off today. News that Cambridge University is set to receive funding from the British government is doing little to boost sentiment. 

Jackson Hole symposium
Trading is expected to remain muted as investors wait patiently for this week’s highlight – the virtual Jackson Hole central bankers’ summit and more specifically Federal Reserve Jerome Powell’s key-note speech, tomorrow, the first day of the symposium. Investors are waiting anxiously for any hints over the direction of monetary policy.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to reaffirm continued support for the US economy and pledge to do whatever it takes to see the economy through this the coronavirus crisis. This of course offers a solid backdrop for further gains in the US equity markets.

US durable goods
The economic calendar in the UK and Europe is very quiet today. US durable goods orders will be under the spotlight. Expectations are for a 2% increase in July (ex transportation), down from 3.3% in the previous month.
US data has been a mixed bag of late. US consumer confidence plummeted to a new post pandemic low in August as concerns over coronavirus induced job losses hit morale. Consumer spending could take a hit over the coming months on the back of the decline in confidence. Meanwhile the US housing market continues to impress with new homes sales jumping 13.9% to the highest level in over a decade, despite the number of American’s out of work running into the tens of millions.

FTSE Chart
The chart shows that the recovery in the FTSE has clearly stalled. The index is trading in a familiar range between. It is currently testing its 50 and 100 daily moving average. A move above 6300 could indicate a fresh uptrend, whilst a move below 5950 could see more bears jump in.



 


Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

united_kingdom_05
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
By:
David Scutt
February 13, 2025 11:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 19, 2025 08:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch - Dec 2, 2024
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 16, 2024 08:57 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.