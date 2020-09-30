Europe Opens Lower After Disappointing US Election Debate

European bourses are kicking off trading on the back foot after a disappointing US Presidential debate in which Trump unnerved investors over a possible delayed release of the November 3rd results, sparking a risk off drive

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 30, 2020 4:39 AM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European bourses are kicking off trading on the back foot after a disappointing US Presidential debate in which Trump unnerved investors over a possible delayed release of the November 3rd results, sparking a risk off drive. The rather frenzied debate will have done little to boost Trump’s position in the polls.  The unruly debate has overshadowed a slew of upbeat data since.

Chinese factory activity continued to rebound in September on rising exports owing to improved overseas demand. The Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.5 in September, up from 51 in August. This was above the 51.2 expected as the sector remains in expansion territory for a 7th straight month. The recovery in China continues to be one of the brighter stories surrounding the global economic recovery, as China’s vast industrial sector is well on its way to returning to pre-pandemic levels.

UK GDP collapsed less than feared
News that the UK economy collapse by a slightly less than feared 19.8% in Q2 vs -2.4% expected has been shrugged off. With covid cases rising a lockdown restrictions tightening, Q2 is well and truly in the rear-view mirror, with concerns growing over what Q4 could look like.

House builders in focus
Housebuilders are in focus after the Nationwide housing index revealed that house prices jumped 5% YoY in September as the stamp duty holiday, pent up demand and people reassessing their housing situation in light of further lock down restrictions is sending demand soaring. This is most likely a false dawn as the end of stamp duty relief and rising unemployment over the coming months is likely to see demand dwindle and prices reset lower.

German retail sales surge
German retail sales surged more than expected in August, boosting hopes that consumer spending in Europe’s largest economy could help power a solid recovery following the coronavirus hit. Retail sales jumped +3.1% MoM after declining -0.2% in July. Retail sales are notoriously volatile, and this has only been exaggerated since covid. However, the data is undeniably a step in the right direction. EUR/USD has clawed back earlier losses and trades flat at $1.1740 whilst DXA trades -0.4% lower inline with its peers.

Boohoo raises full year guidance
Boohoo is a notable riser after reporting 51% increase in first half profits and raising its full year revenue guidance. The results come after the group vowed to address the issues raised in an independent review following allegations of poor pay and working conditions in its subsidiaries. After 45% surge in sales in Q1 its clear that the bad press hasn’t resulted in customers going elsewhere. The stock is trading -2.5% as investors book profits after a near 20% surge in the stock in less than a week.

FTSE Chart

Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Analysis: Conflicting signals arise just off its all-time high
Today 01:49 AM
EUR/USD: No Major Surprises Expected as Fed and ECB Meetings Near
Today 12:56 AM
Gold grinds unconvincingly higher, USD finds support
Yesterday 10:51 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Susceptible to Test of Monthly Low
Yesterday 08:20 PM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes for 2750 Break
Yesterday 07:20 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Post-Trump Plunge Tests Support
Yesterday 06:29 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Research
FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 19, 2025 08:00 AM
    united_kingdom_04
    EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
      united_kingdom_05
      FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      October 16, 2024 08:57 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        September 30, 2024 10:13 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.