Europe Heads Higher Tech Under Pressure

Those stocks which suffered the most during the pandemic, such as travel, aviation and hotel stocks are seen as those benefitting the most in this weeks’ vaccine inspired rally. Other beaten down areas of the market such as energy and banks have also been in favour as investors search for areas of value .The euphoria of Monday has certainly calmed considerably, particularly given the very difficult few months that need to be navigated through first before any covid vaccination becomes widely available, hopefully by the spring.

Divergences in Europe

Equities in the UK, France and Spain are once again looking to outperform the Dax. This could be because these are the countries which have been hardest hit by the pandemic with higher mortalities and a bigger hit to the economy – therefore they stand to gain more from a vaccine. The other point to consider is that the Dax had already put in an impressive run up from its mid-March lows, outperforming other EU indices to trade almost at pre-pandemic levels even prior to the vaccine announcement.

In an otherwise quiet day on the economic calendar, investors will be looking towards a speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde for clues over the economic outlook for the region particularly following the vaccine news and the prospects of stimulus.

