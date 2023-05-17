Euro analysis: EUR/USD hits a 6-week low, 1.08 in sight?

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
May 17, 2023 3:39 PM
613 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Euro takeaways

  • The US dollar is rising against all of her major rivals today despite a lack of US economic data.
  • EUR/USD broke down from its 1.09-1.11 sideways range last week, marking a top.
  • The next level of support to watch comes around 1.0800, and a break below there could expose the 200-day EMA near 1.0700 next.

EUR/USD fundamental analysis

It’s another “buy dollars, wear diamonds” day, with the US dollar rising against all of her major rivals midway through the US session. With no major news out of the US, the moves are being driven more by technical factors than outright fundamental data, though we did see a slight negative revision to the Eurozone’s April CPI (0.6% m/m vs. 0.7% initially) that could be weighing on the single currency.

Meanwhile, the US debt ceiling debate continues to linger, with President Biden announcing that he would cut next week’s trip through Asia short to focus on coming to an agreement. Yesterday’s confab between the President and Speaker Kevin McCarthy was characterized as “productive and direct,” though there is little evidence of an imminent agreement between the two sides.

For traders, it’s worth remembering that as the world’s reserve currency, the US dollar may actually be a short-term beneficiary of any market panic if there is still no deal as the end of the month approaches; we saw a similar dynamic play out back in 2011 when the US credit rating was downgraded as a result of a failure to raise the debt ceiling promptly.

Euro technical analysis – EUR/USD daily chart

Looking at the EUR/USD chart, the price action over the last week looks particularly significant. After spending the latter half of April and the start of May in a sideways range below 1.1100, the world’s most widely-traded currency pair broke down below a near-term bullish trend line and its rising 21-day EMA, marking a near-term top.

After a small bounce back toward 1.0900 to start this week, the pair has again lost its bullish momentum and fallen to a 6-week low under 1.0830:

 eurusd_euro_technical_analysis_daily_chart_05172023

Source: Tradingview, StoneX

Looking ahead, EUR/USD is nearing a key level of previous-resistance-turned-support at 1.0800, where bulls may try to stem the bleeding later this week. If that level gives way, the probability of a continuation down toward the 200-day EMA near 1.0700 would increase markedly.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: EUR/USD Forex Technical Analysis Debt Ceiling

Latest market news

View more
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
Today 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
Today 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
Today 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
Today 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
Benefits and risks of using AI in trading
Today 10:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Bank notes of different currencies
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:30 AM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus ahead of US CPI
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:00 AM
      Research
      EUR/USD, Gold key levels ahead of today’s US CPI report: European open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 06:28 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        DAX, EUR/USD outlook: Stocks rise as Italy leads relief rally
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 9, 2023 11:30 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.