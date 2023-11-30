EUR/USD hits major resistance ahead of US inflation: European open

With inflation data for Europe and the US in today's European session, we take a look at EUR/USD to identify key levels and a directional bias.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 4:52 AM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 33.8 points (0.48%) and currently trades at 7,069.10
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 15.99 points (0.05%) and currently trades at 33,442.35
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 30.99 points (0.18%) and currently trades at 17,024.43
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 57.19 points (0.49%) and currently trades at 11,749.19

 

UK and European indices:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 8.5 points (0.11%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,431.96
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 6 points (0.14%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,376.53
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 33 points (0.2%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 16,199.45

 

US index futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 128 points (0.36%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 5.5 points (0.12%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 29.25 points (0.18%)

 

20231130indices

 

Events in focus (GMT):

  • 07:00 – UK house price index
  • 07:00 – German retail sales
  • 07:45 – French PCI
  • 08:55 – German unemployment
  • 10:00 – Euro CPI
  • 13:30 – US PCE inflation, personal income, personal spending, jobless claims
  • 13:30 – Canadian GDP, average earnings
  • 14:05 – FOMC member Williams speaks
  • 14:45 – Chicago PMI

 

20231130forex

 

 

EUR/USD technical analysis (weekly chart):

The euro no doubt caught many bears offside during its 5.5% rally from the September low, but there are signs the move is running out of steam. Last week’s range was the smallish bullish candle during the rally, its upper and lower wick showed a hesitancy to travel in either direction with conviction, and RSI (2) reached overbought. Furthermore, this week’s high perfectly respected the 200-week EMA and we also have the June and August highs to content with.

I continue to suspect we’re at or near an inflection point given there has been little in the way of a pullback on the US dollar in general.

 

20231130eurusdWK

 

EUR/USD technical analysis (30-minute chart):

Prices are coiling up on the 30-minute chart, which can be indicative or a burst of volatility. A traditional theory assumes that the breakout tends to occur in the direction of the underlying trend. And whilst this may be true, it does not indicate how powerful any such breakout may be. However, given my observation that markets can move in the direction in harmony of the general sentiment of an upcoming event before reversing, I would not be surprised to see EUR/USD break higher ahead of today’s PCE report before falling over. Perhaps it may be a case of ‘buy the rumour, sell the fact’, or even that inflation data defies the consensus and sparks the more volatile move in the opposite direction. Hence the bias for an initial move higher before reversing lower.

Take note of the volume clusters around 1.0950 which may provide support. But if the volatility reaction is large enough, also note that the 1-day implied volatility level is around 1.0925.

 

20231130eurusdM30

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR/USD European Open Inflation

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, USD/CNH: PMIs suggest China’s economy is nearing stall speed
Today 02:17 AM
AUD/USD, gold stall around key levels ahead of US inflation: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:40 PM
US Index Technical Analysis: Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 Reverse off Multi-Month Highs
Yesterday 08:36 PM
Gold approaches all-time high, oil rally continues
Yesterday 08:15 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Nasdaq 100 rises on rate cut optimism
Yesterday 01:59 PM
FTSE and crude oil analysis: Will rebound in oil finally lift UK index?
Yesterday 11:45 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

EUR/USD hits major resistance ahead of US inflation: European open
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:52 AM
    Downward trend
    AUD/USD, gold stall around key levels ahead of US inflation: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:40 PM
      USA flag
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Nasdaq 100 rises on rate cut optimism
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 01:59 PM
        Research
        FTSE and crude oil analysis: Will rebound in oil finally lift UK index?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 11:45 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.