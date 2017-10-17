Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Tues 17 Oct 2017

FX – USD is testing/below resistances

  • EUR/USD – Drifted lower in yesterday (16 Oct) U.S. session and tested the lower limit of the neutrality range at 1.1780. Hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached an extreme oversold level coupled with a bullish divergence signal seen in the hourly RSI oscillator  which may see a short-term rebound as downside momentum starts to wane. Turn bullish above 1.1780/1750 support (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 06 Oct 2017 low to 12 Oct 2017 high + former minor swing high areas of  04/05 Oct 2017) for a potential push up to retest last Fri, 13 Oct 2017 swing high area at 1.1870.
  • GBP/USD -  No change, short-term uptrend from 06 Oct 2017 low remains intact as 1.3245 key  short-term support manages to hold the ground (tested but no hourly close below 1.3245). Maintain bullish bias and tolerate the excess short-term support to 1.3225 for potential push up towards 1.3350/60 resistance(former minor swing low of 28 Sep 2017 + Fibonacci cluster).
  • AUD/USD -  Drifted lower in today (17 Oct) early Asian session as latest RBA minutes indicated that policy makers  see no reason to follow other central banks to hike interest rates and timing of interest rate hike dependent on AU economic conditions. Interestingly, this morning slide led to the pair to rest just above yesterday’s tightened key short-term support at 0.7825 with the hourly Stochastic oscillator at an extreme oversold level. No change, maintain bullish bias for a potential upleg to retest last Fri, 13 Oct 2017 high of 0.7897 before targeting the next resistance at 0.7925 (former swing low area of 22 Sep 2017 + descending trendline from 08 Sep 2017 high + Fibonacci cluster).
  • NZD/USD – No change, short-term uptrend from 10 Oct 2017 remains intact above key short-term support at 0.7130 for a potential push up towards the next resistance at 0.7240/50 (minor swing high area of 29 Sep 2017 + 50% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from  21 Sep 2017 high to 10 Oct 2017 low).
  • USD/JPY – Drifted lower yesterday to print a new marginal low of 111.65 before it staged a push up in the U.S. session to challenge the tightened key short-term resistance at 112.30. No change, maintain bearish bias as long as the 112.30 resistance is not surpassed for another round of potential downleg towards the next supports of 111.50 follow by 111.15/10 (minor swing low of  19 Sep 2017 + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 08 Sep 2017 low to 06 Oct 2017 high).
Commodities – Risk of corrective decline for Gold
  • Gold -  Extension of the short-term uptrend from 06 Oct 2017 low has been invalidated through the break of the 1296 support. Risk of corrective decline to retrace the up move from 06 Oct 2017 low to yesterday (16 Oct) high of 1306.3 towards the 1285/1283 support (minor swing low of 12 Oct 2017 + 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 06 Oct 2017 low to 16 Oct 2017 high). Key short-term resistance will be at 1298.
  • WTI Crude (Nov 2017) – No change, maintain bullish bias  above 51.35/22 key short-term support (former minor swing high of 05/11 Oct 2017) for a further potential push up to retest the 52.75 resistance(swing high area of 28 Sep 2017).

Stock Indices (CFD) – Still holding above supports

  • US SP 500 – Continued to inch high as expected and printed another fresh new all-time high of 2559. No change, maintain bullish bias above a tightened key short-term support now at 2552 (yesterday, 16 Oct U.S. session low + minor ascending trendline from 10 Oct 2017 low +  38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going rally from 10 Oct 2017 low) with next resistance coming in at  2565/70 (Fibonacci projection cluster).
  • Japan 225 – No change, short-term uptrend from 27 Sep 2017 low remains intact above the 21180 key short-term support as per defined yesterday. Next intermediate resistance coming at 21500/630 (Fibonacci projection cluster).
  • Hong Kong 50 – No change, short-term uptrend from 28 Sep 2017 low remains intact above the 28500 key  short-term support as per defined yesterday. Next intermediate resistance coming in at 29100 (Fibonacci projection cluster).
  • Australia 200 – Rise in progress as expected and coming close to the short-term resistance/target of 5905 (upper boundary of the minor ascending channel from 05 Oct 2017 low). Hourly Stochastic oscillator is coming close to an extreme overbought level as well. Prefer to turn neutral between 5905 and 5823 (lower boundary of the aforementioned minor ascending channel).
  • Germany 30 –  Tested the 12980 support but no hourly close below it. Maintain bullish bias above 12980 key short-term support as per defined yesterday for a potential upleg to target the next resistances at 13080 (1.618 Fibonacci projection from 04 Oct 2017 minor swing low) follow by 13150 next (Fibonacci projection cluster).

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.