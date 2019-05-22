Daily FX Technical Trend Bias Key Levels Thurs 23 May

No clear signs of bearish exhuastion seen in GBP/USD & AUD/USD.

May 23, 2019 12:04 AM
EUR/USD – Hovering below 1.1200 minor key resistance


  • Traded sideways below the 1.1200 key short-term pivotal resistance (click here for a recap on our previous report).  Maintain bearish bias for further push down to retest 1.1120 and a break below it opens up scope for a further potential decline to target the next near-term support at 1.1060/1040 (Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster).
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close above 1.1200 negates the bearish tone for a corrective bounce towards 1.1245/1260 (range resistance in place since the recent FOMC meeting held on 01 May).

GBP/USD -Further potential slide to test major support



  • Drifted down lower as expected and met the target/support at 1.2660 as per highlighted in our previous report (printed a low of 1.2623 in yesterday’s U.S. session). No clear signs of bearish exhaustion yet, maintain bearish bias with a tightened key short-term pivotal resistance now at 1.2720 for a further potential slide to target 1.2600 follow by 1.2545/30 (the major/primary ascending range support in place since 07 Oct 2016 low & Fibonacci projection cluster).
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close above 1.2720 negates the bearish tone for a squeeze up to retest this week swing high at 1.2790.

USD/JPY – Pull-backed towards minor key support


  • Drifted down by 57 pips from its Tues, 21 May U.S. session swing high of 110.65 to test the 110.20 key short-term pivotal support in today’s Asian session. Maintain bullish bias and added 110.35 (minor descending trendline from 21 May 2019 high) as the upside trigger level to reinforce another potential upleg of the on-going corrective rebound sequence in place since 13 May 2019 low to retest 110.65 before targeting 110.95/111.10 (the gapped down formed on 06 May 2019 & a Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster).
  • On the other hand, failure to hold 110.20 with an hourly close below it revives the bearish tone for a slide to retest the 13 May 2019 swing low of 109.00 in the first step.

AUD/USD – No clear signs of bearish exhaustion


  • Traded sideways above last Fri, 18 May low of 0.6865 but short-term momentum remains negative that supports further downside pressure in price action. The hourly RSI oscillator has broken below a corresponding ascending support at the 45 level and still has further room to manoeuvre to the downside before it reaches an extreme oversold level. Maintain bearish bias with a tightened key short-term pivotal resistance now at 0.6910 for a further potential push down to test the significant support at 0.6830. A daily close below it opens up scope for a further decline to target the next near-term support at 0.6775 (1.236 Fibonacci expansion of the decline from 17 Apr 2019 high & lower boundary of the descending channel from 17 Apr 2019 high).
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close above 0.6910 negates the bearish tone for a squeeze up towards the next intermediate resistance zone at 0.6965/6985.

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.