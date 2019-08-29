Daily Forex Technical Strategy Fri 30 Aug

USD remains firm with AUD/USD at risk of bearish breakdown from minor range.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 30, 2019 12:52 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD – Further potential downside


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has staged the expected push down as per highlighted in our previous report (click here to recap) and hit the upper limit of the short-term target/support zone of 1.1050/1025 (printed a low of 1.1041 post ECB official Knot’s comment that downplayed further easing policies).  
  • Maintain bearish bias with a tightened key short-term pivotal resistance at 1.1120 (61.8% retracement of the recent slide from 23 Aug high to yesterday, 29 Aug low & close to the minor descending trendline from 06 Aug 2019 high) for a further potential slide to target 1.1025 (01 Aug & year to date low) and 1.1000 next.
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close above 1.1120 negates the bearish tone for a squeeze up to retest 1.1170 again.

GBP/USD – Testing 1.2170 downside trigger level


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has staged the expected retreat from the 1.2300 short-term pivotal resistance and tested the 1.2170 downside trigger level as per highlighted in our previous report. The slide has been reinforced by the proposed suspension of the U.K parliament that increases the odds of a no-deal Brexit on 31 Oct.
  • Key elements remain unchanged; maintain bearish bias below 1.2300 key short-term pivotal resistance and an hourly close below 1.2170 reinforces a further potential downleg to target 1.2074 and 1.2000/1950 next. On the other hand, a clearance with an hourly close above 1.2300 invalidates the bearish scenario for an extended corrective rebound towards the next intermediate resistance at 1.2430.

USD/JPY – 107.00 remains the key short-term resistance to watch


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has retested and retreated from the upper limit of the minor complex range configuration in place since 06 Aug 2019 with the 1-hour RSI oscillator that has exited from the overbought region.
  • Maintain bearish bias below 107.00 key short-term pivotal resistance for a potential push down towards 105.60 near-term support and a break below it may see a further slide towards 104.65/40. On the other hand, a clearance with an hourly close above 107.00 sees an extended corrective rebound towards 107.80 (former ascending range support from 25 Jun 2019 low).

AUD/USD – Looking vulnerable for range bearish breakdown


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has staged the expected retreat from the upper limit of a minor “symmetrical triangle” range configuration in place since 07 Aug 2019 low. Maintain bearish bias in any bounces below 0.6780 key short-term pivotal resistance for a potential bearish breakdown below 0.6995/6675 (range lower limit) to target the next support at 0.6625 (Fibonacci expansion cluster & lower boundary of the primary descending channel from 03 Dec 2018 high).
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close above 0.6780 sees an extension of the corrective rebound towards the next resistance at 0.6865 (also close to the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep decline from 18 Jul high to 07 Aug 2019 low).

Charts are from eSignal


Related tags: EUR GBP Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
By:
James Stanley
February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 6, 2025 06:06 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 3, 2025 04:13 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.