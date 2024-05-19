Crude oil weekly forecast: WTI range under threat as bullish momentum builds

Monday could set the tone given the bullish price action seen across the commodities complex on Friday as China announced a rescue package for its troubled property sector. If the momentum can be maintained, there’s every chance WTI may break downtrend resistance dating back to the highs set in April.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Sunday 3:00 PM
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • OPEC will announce whether existing production cuts will be continued in early June
  • Leaks ahead of the meeting may provide clues as to what decision will be made
  • Russian and Saudi officials are the dealmakers to watch
  • WTI remains rangebound between the 200DMA and $76.80
  • If the range were to break next week, topside is favoured over downside

Looking for OPEC leaks ahead of key meeting

Jockeying between OPEC member states and Russia before a crucial meeting on June 1 where they will vote on whether to extend temporary production cuts looms as key driver for crude oil prices this week. Until markets have greater clarity on the outcome, WTI may struggle to break of out of the sideways range it’s been trading in since the start of May, unless we see an unexpected demand or supply shock.

Ahead of the meeting, OPEC remains upbeat on the outlook for crude demand, predicting it will lift by 2.25 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024 with another 1.85 million bpd increase expected in 2025, in line with guidance offered a month earlier.

"Despite certain downside risks, the continued momentum observed since the start of the year could create additional upside potential for global economic growth in 2024 and beyond," OPEC said in report released last week. At face value, the assessment implies there may be grounds for OPEC and Russia to pare production cuts or stop them all together.

However, having seen prices ease over the past six weeks, in part due to a perceived lessening in geopolitical risks in the Middle East despite no ceasefire being agreed by Hamas or Israel, it’s debatable whether OPEC will go down this path. If it were to boost output, it could result in sizeable price declines, especially given concerns about the US economic outlook.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q2 2024

Saudi, Russian officials in focus

Since late 2022, OPEC and Russia have delivered a series of output cuts since to bring the crude market back into better balance, resulting in declining inventories and higher prices. The latest cut of 2.2 million bpd is due to expire at the end of June. Within that figure, the vast bulk is accounted for by Saudi Arabia and Russia at 1.5 million bpd, making representatives from those nations the key ones to watch for traders.

anz oil inventories

Source: ANZ

Geopolitics, China sentiment may be influential

Outside of jockeying ahead of the June 1 meeting in Vienna, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have yet to be resolved, ensuring headline risk will likely remain an ever-present threat Elsewhere, US inventory data from API and EIA released on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively carry the potential to generate short-term volatility in crude prices. Sentiment in broader commodity markets may also be influential based on the price action seen on Friday.

WTI price outlook: bullish momentum hints at possible topside break

You can see the narrow range WTI has been trading in since the end of April  on the daily chart, sandwiched between the 200-day simple moving average on the topside and support from $76.80 on the downside. Unsurprisingly, the price action has seen volumes ebb in recent weeks as traders await a definitive breakout one way or another.

crude may 18

With RSI trending higher and MACD crossing over from below to end the week, momentum indicators are turning bullish. And when you look at  the strong bounces from $76.80 when the crude tested the bottom of the range earlier this month, you get the sense that if the price were to break out of the range, it would more likely be to the upside than downside.

Monday could set the tone given the bullish price action seen across the commodities complex on Friday as China announced a rescue package for its troubled property sector. If the momentum can be maintained, there’s every chance WTI may break downtrend resistance dating back to the highs set in April, putting it on track for a retest of the 200DMA.

A break and close above the 200DMA and horizontal resistance at $80.30 may encourage bulls to seek out the 50DMA located at $81.79. From there, $84.50 and $87.65 are the next topside targets. On the downside, support layered between $76.80 to $76 may be difficult for bears to crack near-term.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: WTI Crude Oil Trade Ideas Commodities

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD analysis: Cable on verge of big breakout
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Nears Record Highs as “Year of Metals” Continues
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Equities weekly forecast: Nvidia, Zoom, Target
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Silver analysis: precious metal takes out $30
May 17, 2024 03:00 PM
GBPUSD Analysis: April Highs Set a Weekly Ceiling
May 17, 2024 02:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for a quiet start below 40,000
May 17, 2024 01:23 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest WTI articles

Graphic of trading data chart
WTI crude oil remains trapped, bitcoin looks set for a bounce
By:
Matt Simpson
May 14, 2024 06:08 AM
    Energy
    Shorting crude oil could be getting ‘long’ in the tooth
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 9, 2024 01:35 AM
      Crude Oil Forecast: The Two Key Reasons WTI and Brent Oil Are Breaking Support Levels
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      May 8, 2024 03:04 PM
        Energy
        WTI crude oil forecast: Key moment looms with bullish uptrend under threat
        By:
        David Scutt
        May 2, 2024 04:02 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.