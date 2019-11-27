CADJPY bounced off from support with positive momentum

CAD/JPY further potential upside supported by prevailing risk on environment.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 27, 2019 2:29 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Medium-term technical outlook on CAD/JPY



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 81.90

Pivot (key support): 81.40

Resistances: 83.45, 84.80 & 85.20

Next supports: 80.10 & 78.80/20

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

Bullish bias in any dips above 81.40 key medium-term pivotal support for another round of potential upleg to retest the recent 29 Oct swing high area of 83.45 before targeting 84.80 next.

On the other hand, a break with a daily close below 81.40 invalidates the bullish scenario for a choppy push down towards 80.10 support (03 Oct 2019 swing low & close to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going up move from 26 Aug low to 29 Oct 2019 high).

Key elements

  • The CAD/JPY cross pair has started to evolve into a medium-term ascending channel in place since 26 Aug 2019 low within a long-term secular range configuration in place since Apr 1995.
  • Recent price action has staged a rebound from the medium-term ascending channel support at 81.40 with positive momentum. The daily RSI oscillator has bounced off from a parallel support at the 40-level coupled with a bullish divergence seen in the 4-hour RSI oscillator at its oversold region.
  • The cross pair has also staged a bullish breakout yesterday, 26 Nov from its former minor descending resistance from 29 Oct high now turns pull-back support at 81.90.
  • The 84.80 significant medium-term resistance is defined by the upper boundary of the medium-term ascending channel and a Fibonacci expansion cluster.

Charts are from eSignal


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY rattled on BOJ hike, GBP/USD, EUR/USD tread water ahead of FOMC
Today 05:51 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: RIP RBA rate hikes, risk appetite to dictate from here
Today 02:58 AM
Gold, silver, copper: A dovish Fed hold be just the ticket for bulls
Today 02:16 AM
USD/JPY, AUD/USD turn lower ahead of big risk events: BOJ, FOMC, AU CPI
Yesterday 11:30 PM
Forex Seasonality – August 2024: Bearish Implications for GBP/USD and AUD/USD
Yesterday 03:50 PM
China A50, SGX iron ore: Plenum pump reverses as bond yields signal growing economic alarm
Yesterday 05:22 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
USD/JPY rattled on BOJ hike, GBP/USD, EUR/USD tread water ahead of FOMC
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 05:51 AM
    aus_03
    AUD/USD, ASX 200: RIP RBA rate hikes, risk appetite to dictate from here
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 02:58 AM
      USD/JPY, AUD/USD turn lower ahead of big risk events: BOJ, FOMC, AU CPI
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 11:30 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Forex Seasonality – August 2024: Bearish Implications for GBP/USD and AUD/USD
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        Yesterday 03:50 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.