British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Enters a Key Period With Everything to Play For

GBP/USD slipped last week on a moderately dovish BOE – what should traders be watching this week?

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Saturday 7:00 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

GBP/USD Key Points

  • GBP/USD slipped last week on a moderately dovish BOE – Tuesday’s UK jobs report and Wednesday’s US CPI report will be the key releases to watch in the coming week.
  • For GBP/USD traders, the evolution of the interest rate gap between the UK and US will be perhaps the most important factor to monitor
  • Only a break and close above the 1.2600 level would shift the near-term odds in favor of more upside in GBP/USD.

GBP/USD: The Week that Was

Cable had an adventuresome week, fading from its Monday peak  near 1.2600 all the day down to trade in the mid-1.2400s in the immediate wake of the Bank of England (BOE) meeting before recovering into Friday’s close. As I noted in my BOE Instant Reaction video on Thursday (below), Governor Bailey and Company inserted a series of subtle hints that an interest rate cut may be coming sooner rather than later, though traders are still split on whether that will be at the BOE’s next meeting in June or in two meetings’ time (August):

While not exactly a top-tier report, the Q1 GDP reading out of the UK beat expectations on Friday, showing 0.6% growth in the economy quarter-over-quarter, two ticks above the 0.4% reading expected. More stronger-than-expected UK data on growth, inflation, and – crucially for next week (see the economic data to watch below) – jobs could be enough to push the start of the easing cycle toward August, within a month of when traders expect the Fed to kick off its own series of interest rate cuts.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q2 2024

GBP/USD: Everything to Play for This Week

As of writing, traders are still near evenly split on whether the BOE will cut interest rates in June (58% likely, per Bloomberg’s OIS model) or August (42%), leaving plenty to play for over the next five weeks until the June BOE meeting.

With so much ambiguity around the timing of Governor Bailey and Company’s next move, economic data will take on abnormal significance in the coming weeks, starting with Tuesday’s UK Employment report (see the full run of UK economic releases for this week below), followed by the UK CPI report the following week. Indeed BOE Member Pill underscored the significance of the data in his comments Friday, noting that “labour market and wage data will have the biggest impact” on the BOE’s timeline.

For GBP/USD traders, the evolution of the interest rate gap between the UK and US will be perhaps the most important factor to monitor. As it stands, traders are pricing in about 2.25 interest rate cuts from the BOE this year, but only about 1.65 from the US, meaning that the current ~10bps spread between the Fed’s benchmark rate and the BOE’s primary interest rate could gradually grow as we move through the year. If that expected spread widens (say because Tuesday’s UK employment report or next week’s UK CPI reading come in soft), GBP/USD could fall toward the year-to-date lows under 1.2400 next.

UK Economic Data to Watch This Week

In addition to the high-impact US data on tap this week, highlighted by Fed Chairman Powell’s speech and PPI on Tuesday, followed by the highly-anticipated US CPI report on Wednesday, there are also some key UK reports for GBP/USD traders to watch as well:

Monday

No notable UK economic data.

Tuesday

UK Employment Report (Mar)

BOE Member Pill Speech

UK Labor Productivity

Conference Board Leading Index

Wednesday

10yr Gilt Auction

Thursday

BOE Member Greene Speech

Friday

BOE Member Mann Speech

British Pound Technical Analysis – GBP/USD Daily Chart

BRITISH_POUND_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_GBPUSD_FOREX_CHART_005102024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

As the chart above shows, GBP/USD found support at a key near-term level near 1.2470, finishing last week only slightly lower than where it started. However, the more well-established bearish trend line off the March highs looms just above current rates in the mid-1.2500s, so technical traders will have to make up their minds about which level is more significant sooner rather than later.

From a purely technical perspective, the risk seems tilted to the downside as long as resistance in the mid-1.25s (conveniently near the 200-day MA) holds, with a confirmed break below 1.2470 opening the door for a deeper drop toward the mid-1.23s. Only a break and close above the 1.2600 level would shift the near-term odds in favor of more upside in GBP/USD.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: GBP USD Forex BOE Technical Analysis Fundamental Analysis

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY analysis: Will MoF/BoJ intervene again as focus turns to US CPI?
Today 02:00 PM
Equities weekly forecast: Walmart, Home Depot, Alibaba earnings previews
Today 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises & is set for a weekly gain
Yesterday 01:32 PM
GBP/USD outlook boosted by UK GDP ahead of key US data - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM
US CPI needs to cool to keep the USD bear case in check: Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:11 AM
Gold, silver and copper eyeing upside, US inflation report key to US dollar impact
Yesterday 12:36 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
GBP/USD outlook boosted by UK GDP ahead of key US data - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 11:30 AM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    May 9, 2024 07:40 AM
      gpbusd_03
      GBP/USD key levels into BOE, silver considers its next breakout
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 9, 2024 04:43 AM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – May 8, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        May 8, 2024 12:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.