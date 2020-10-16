Brexit Deal or No Deal

The Pound has moved between narrow gains and losses hovering around the $1.29 mark as Boris Johnson tells the UK to prepare for a no trade deal Brexit. However, with more talks due to start in London on Monday, the question arises as to whether anything has changed?

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 16, 2020 10:14 AM
UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags with Big Ben in background
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The Pound has moved between narrow gains and losses hovering around the $1.29 mark as Boris Johnson tells the UK to prepare for a no trade deal Brexit. However, with more talks due to start in London on Monday, the question arises as to whether anything has changed?

Talks again on Monday
In response to Boris Johnsons remarks EC Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will send a team to London to intensify talks. Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier is due to meet with his UK counterpart David Frost later today. The fact that talks are seemingly continuing is underpinning the Pound and by Monday it could be as if Brinkmanship never happened.

Political posturing
The Pound hasn’t slumped back towards $1.25/20 levels which it traded at when a no deal Brexit probability rises. This could be because the markets are still reading this as political posturing rather than anything more serious at this point. However, this jittery nature of trading in #GBP this morning suggests that the markets believe that we are moving towards a pivotal moment. 
Let’s not forget that the Brexit saga has been dragging on for 4 years which means that the markets have grown accustomed to a certain type of behaviour from politicians surrounding the issue and a certain amount of political posturing. 

Pound ready to move on?
The absence of a sell off could also mean that Pound traders are ready to move on to the next stage after four long years of Brexit rhetoric. However, that seems a little less likely given the perfect storm of no trade deal Brexit, tightening covid restrictions and surging unemployment which could hit the UK economy at the end of the year.
With the Pound trading at this level, it’s fair to say that the market assumption is a bare bones deal will be scraped together at some point before it’s too late.


UK equities weaker
It’s not just GBP which is being impacted by the continued Brexit uncertainty. UK equities might be trading some 1% higher today. However, they have been shunned in favour of international peers over the past four years since the Brexit vote. The UK’s recovery from the covid crisis has been weaker than its peers as Brexit uncertainty looms.


Related tags: GBP FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.