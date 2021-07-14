Bank of Canada tapers Sell the rumor buy the fact for USDCAD

The BOC reduced asset purchases from C$3 billion per week to C$2 billion per week

July 14, 2021 4:20 PM

Bank of Canada tapers; Sell the rumor, buy the fact for USD/CAD

The Bank of Canada left rates unchanged at 0.25% and reduced asset purchases from 3 billion Canadian Dollars per week to 2 billion Canadian Dollars per week,  As we discussed in our BOC Preview, results were as expected.  However, although the central bank tapered, they do not expect to hike rates anytime before the 2nd half of 2022. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said that the adjustment reflects the continued progress towards recovery and the Bank’s increased confidence in the strength of the economic outlook.  The BOC slightly downgraded 2021 GDP to 6%, however revised its 2022 and 2023 forecasts higher, at 4.5% and 3.25% respectively.  In addition, they expect inflation to remain above 3% for the rest of this year and fall back towards 2% next year.

Everything  you need to know about the Bank of Canada

USD/CAD had been coiling with a symmetrical triangle for the last week as the Bank of Canada meeting approached. However, when North American woke up this morning, they sold USD/CAD into the release of the meeting statement, down to a low of 1.2425 and piercing the bottom trendline of the triangle.  After the “as expected” release, the pair moved higher, back to pre-selloff levels near the downward sloping trendline of the triangle near 1.2525. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

However, also as noted in the BOC preview, the USD/CAD move may be more of a reflection of the move in the US Dollar than of a move in the Canadian Dollar.  As price held resistance today on the bounce in USD/CAD, DXY moved lower on the statement release of US Fed Chairman Powell’s written statement that substantial further progress is still a ways off. Markets took this to mean that tapering won’t happen anytime soon.  On a 60-minute timeframe, the DXY has paused on its way lower and appears to be forming a falling triangle.  The target for this formation is the height of the pattern added to the breakdown point.  Therefore, if DXY breaks below 92.37, price could be on its way towards the target, just below horizontal support at 92.00.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Everything you need to know about the Federal Reserve

What does that mean for USD/CAD? It possibly means that the high is in, for the short-term,  at the top of the symmetrical triangle and that price could trade back in the range.  The bottom trendline of the triangle crosses near 1.2450.  Below there, price can fall to horizontal support near 1.2366.  Resistance is just above at the top trendline of the triangle near 1.2525 and then the highs of July 8th near 1.2590.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Tomorrow, Canada releases ADP Employment Change and the US releases the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index.  OPEC may also release an agreement regarding supply output of oil.  All of these could affect the movement of USD/CAD.  Traders need to be aware of any data that may sway the BOC from its hawkish path and/or cause the Fed to begin leaning less dovish.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex CAD BOC Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD Breaks Above Weekly Range to Eye Monthly High
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD bulls target new record
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Hold the Line as Fed, Core PCE Loom Large
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Weekly Equities Forecast: Magnificent 7 earnings Meta, Apple & Tesla
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
January 24, 2025 07:27 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: The Index Continues to Reach New All-Time Highs
January 24, 2025 05:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_03
USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Hold the Line as Fed, Core PCE Loom Large
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 12:00 PM
    Currency prices
    US dollar forecast: USD/JPY rebounds ahead of more central bank action next week - Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 24, 2025 12:30 PM
      US_flag_map_eye
      Dollar Dominance at Risk? EUR/USD Surges, USD/JPY Teeters on Hawkish BoJ
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 24, 2025 05:44 AM
        japan_04
        USD/JPY momentum turns lower as the BOJ hike rates to a 17-year high
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 24, 2025 04:15 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.