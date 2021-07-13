BOC Preview Ready to continue tapering but does that mean USDCAD will move lower

indications point towards a tapering in the purchase of government bonds from C$3 billion per week to C$2 billion per week

July 13, 2021 12:49 PM

BOC Preview: Ready to continue tapering, but does that mean USD/CAD will move lower?

The Bank of Canada meets tomorrow, and indications point towards a tapering in the purchase of government bonds from C$3 billion per week to C$2 billion per week.  Central Bank Governor Tiff Macklem has indicated that the decisions of the BOC will be data dependent.  Since the last meeting on June 9th, most of the data has been stronger.  Inflation for May was 3.6% YoY vs 3.4% YoY in April.   Housing start and housing prices have also increased.  The Ivey PMI for June released last week was 71.9 vs 64.7 in May. The Employment Change for June was +230,700 vs -68,000 in May and the Unemployment Rate fell to 7.8% from 8.2%.  Finally, Average Hourly Wages for June was +0.1 YoY vs -1.4% YoY in May (inflationary).  Retail sales were much worse, however Canada releases Retail Sales data 2 months later.  Therefore, April’s data was released in late June. The print was already stale.

In addition, the uncertainty around OPEC+ and supply output should keep crude bid (inflationary).  This may give the committee an additional reason to be more hawkish leaning.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also recently indicated that Canada will loosen travel restrictions, a hopeful sign that the coronavirus is finally under control in Canada. With recent liftings of most restrictions, this may also help the Committee to issue a more hawkish statement on growth and inflation. 

Everything you need to know about the Bank of Canada

USD/CAD price action is interesting on the daily timeframe.  The pair had been forming a long-term descending wedge since the March 2020 pandemic highs.  On April 21st, when the BOC surprised the markets with a C$1 billion taper per week, USD/CAD sold off aggressively, overshooting the bottom trendline of the long-term wedge.   However, price has moved back into and above the wedge since the June 9th meeting.  Today, on the eve of the expectation of another taper, USD/CAD sits near 1.2519, just over 100 pips away from the surprise taper on April 21st.  Notice that the RSI is also diverging with price.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

This bodes us to ask the question:  With tapering from the BOC expected tomorrow, why isn’t USD/CAD lower (Canadian Dollar stronger)? The answer may have to do more with the movement of the US Dollar than it does with the movement of the Canadian Dollar.  At the bottom of the chart below is the correlation coefficient.  USD/CAD has become more strongly correlated with DXY since the April 21st meeting.  The current correlation coefficient is +0.82 (down from a recent perfect positive correlation of +1.00!). Any reading over +0.80 is considered a strong positive correlation.  With the move higher in the DXY as of late, USD/CAD has moved higher as well.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 240-minute timeframe in USD/CAD, the pair appears to be coiling in a symmetrical triangle for a move higher. Resistance is at todays highs and the downward sloping trendline near 1.2540.  July’s 8th highs of 1.2590 provide the next level of resistance and then the April 21st highs (when the BOC gave us the taper surprise) at 1.2654.  Support is at the bottom trendline of the triangle near 1.2450, ahead of horizontal support at 1.2366 and then the confluence of the June 23rd lows and the bottom trendline of the long-term wedge (see daily) near 1.2252.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Today, US CPI reached 5.4%, which leads to more questions regarding the timing of tapering in the US.  In addition, tomorrow not only will we have the Bank of Canada meeting at 10:00am ET, but Fed Chairman Powell will give his semi-annual testimony to Congress at 12:00pm ET. These events could create a good deal of volatility in the pair, and even a decoupling of the 2 assets.  Be aware of possible spikes in price around these events and size trades accordingly!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: CAD Forex BOC Powell Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD outlook: PMIs, US GDP and Core PCE to set FX tone
Today 03:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
July 19, 2024 01:23 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Forex Friday - July 19, 2024
July 19, 2024 01:00 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Head
July 19, 2024 11:30 AM
US politics, PCE inflation, PMIs, BOC: The Week Ahead
July 19, 2024 06:20 AM
AUD/USD, copper dragged lower with sentiment, higher US dollar
July 19, 2024 01:53 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest CAD articles

Research
JPY, EUR, CAD, AUD, Crude Oil Analysis: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
July 1, 2024 03:53 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    USD/JPY, USD/CAD implied volatility perks up, BOC and ISM up next
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 5, 2024 05:25 AM
      Forex trading
      USD, CAD, Gold, Copper, VIX, Wall Street analysis: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 20, 2024 04:04 AM
        A complete guide to the Bank of Canada and interest rates
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        January 22, 2024 12:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.