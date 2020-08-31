Aussie One of the Most Benefited Major Currencies

The Australian dollar is one of the major currencies most benefited from the expectations on an ongoing economic recovery and higher demand for commodities due to increased government spending. AUD/USD posted a fifth straight month of rally in August and was up by about 20% from March, compared 8% for euro and 2% for Japanese yen over the same period.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 31, 2020 11:49 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Aussie: One of the Most Benefited Major Currencies

The Australian dollar is one of the major currencies most benefited from the expectations on an ongoing economic recovery and higher demand for commodities due to increased government spending. AUD/USD posted a fifth straight month of rally in August and was up by about 20% from March, compared 8% for euro and 2% for Japanese yen over the same period.

Furthermore, data released this morning showed that China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI rose to 53.1 in August (52.5 expected), the highest level since January 2011 and "was indicative of a solid overall improvement in the health of the sector".

Later today, the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.25%, which is likely to have little impact on the currency.

Let's take a how Aussie against U.S. dollar, Euro and Japanese Yen.


AUD/USD: Upside prevails


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

The pair is supported by a rising trend trend line, indicating a bullish outlook. The rising 20-day and 50-day moving averages are also as support now.

The relative strength index breaks above the declining trend line and erases the condition of the bearish divergence signal.

Bullish readers could set the nearest support level at 0.7060, while the resistance levels would be located at 0.7510 and 0.7810.


AUD/JPY: Further upside expected


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

The pair confirmed a bullish breakout of the ascending triangle, calling for a further upside.

Currently, the prices are trading above both rising 20-day and 50-day moving averages. 

Unless the support level at 75.50 is broken, the pair should reach the resistance levels at 80.30 (138.2% expansion) and 82.50 (161.8% expansion).


EUR/AUD: Under pressure below 1.6550


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

The pair is holding on the downside. Currently, the prices are ranging between 1.6550 and 1.6040.

In fact, the prices stay below both 20-day and 50-day moving averages. The relative strength index broke below the rising trend line. Above technical indicators would suggest a bearish outlook for the pair.

The reader could put the resistance level at 1.6550, while the support levels would be located at 1.6040 and 1.5680 respectively.
Related tags: AUD EUR USD JPY

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

aus_03
AUD/USD forecast: RBA rate hike revival risk is real and growing
By:
David Scutt
May 6, 2024 06:05 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD suffers bearish blow from softer China PMIs, ugly Australian retail sales miss
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 30, 2024 02:37 AM
      aus_03
      Australian dollar setups following hot inflation print: AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 24, 2024 06:51 AM
        aus_02
        AUD/USD surges on uncomfortably high inflation update as RBA rate cut bets evaporate
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 24, 2024 02:03 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.