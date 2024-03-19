﻿

AUD/USD, USD/JPY in focus for RBA and BOJ meetings: Asian Open

1-day implied volatility for USD/JPY has risen to 320% of its 20-day average ahead of today's BOJ meeting, to show volatility is expected. And the best chance of AUD/USD enjoying its own volatility is if the RBA finally ditch their hawkish bias.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 9:05 PM
japan_02
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

  • Alphabet shares rallied as much as 3.3% on Monday on the news that the company is in talks with Apple to supply Gemini AI to smartphones – which is the latest indication that Apple’s AI is behind the curve
  • The Nasdaq 100 led gains on Wall Street with the S&P 500 up ~0.8%, although none of the cash indices are yet to retest their record highs ahead of the FOMC meeting
  • Gold prices gently fell to a 7-day low on Monday although support was found at the previous ATH, allowing prices to form a potential pennant (usually a continuation pattern). Although with a BOJ and FOMC meeting looming, volatility can be expected and prices really could break in either direction this week
  • WTI crude oil prices rose to a 1-month high to keep the $84 upside target alive and well, thanks to lower oil output from Saudi Arabia and Iraq
  • USD/JPY rose for a fifth day ahead of today’s all-important BOJ meeting, where expectations are now for the BOJ to hike rate to 0% and abandon YCC (yield curve control)
  • USD/JPY reached my upside 149 target on Friday after a textbook pullback to 148 ahead of the US open
  • The US dollar index rose for a third day as markets seem to be slowly coming around to the potential that the Fed won’t signal 3 rate cuts in their forecasts (like they did in December)
  • However, trend resistance from the February high could cap gains on the US dollar index as we approach the Fed meeting (although today’s BOJ meeting could prompt some volatility and see it break higher of the BOJ do not change policy)

 

View related analysis:

AUD/USD weekly outlook: RBA, AU employment at the helm

Central Bank galore with BOJ, Fed, BOE, SNB and RBA on tap: The Week Ahead

GBP/USD hints at sentiment extreme ahead of BOE, FOMC: COT report

 

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

The RBA and BOJ are set to announce their monetary policy decisions today. The RBA is likely to be the easier of the two, as they tend to announce at a prescheduled time. No change is expected, and if there is to be any surprise it would need to be the removal of their slight tightening bias in the last paragraph. And that leaves the BOJ interest decision as the clear headline event.

 

  • 13:00 – Australian inflation expectations (Melbourne Institute)
  • 13:30 – BOJ interest rate decision (times may vary, quite considerably)
  • 14:30 – RBA interest rate decision, rate statement
  • 15:30 – Japan capacity utilisations, industrial production
  • 17:30 – BOJ press conference
  • 21:00 – German / Eurozone ZEW economic sentiment

 

Market Outlook USD/JPY

 

AUD/USD technical analysis:

The Australia dollar retraced lower for a third day, although its daily % high-low range was the second lowest of the year (behind January 1st). The 1-hour chart shows that support has been found at a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and prices are meandering around the 200-day average, and oscillating within a sideways channel (usually a continuation channel which implies a downside break).

 

RSI (2) reached overbought, although a bullish divergence has not formed. The 1-day implied volatility band hints at a relatively low volatility day for an RBA meeting, which itself shows options traders are not expecting fireworks.

 

Ultimately, for AUD/USD to move decisively lower likely requires the RBA to remove their slight hawkish bias and could send prices below the 61.8% Fibonacci level, and bring 0.6520 and 0.6500 into focus for bears. Also keep in mind the BOJ meeting which could further weigh on AUD if volatility erupts across assets and prompts a risk-off environment.

If the RBA meeting is a non-event, perhaps prices can bounce from current levels. Although as the week progresses, I’ll look for evidence of a swing high as my bias is for the Fed meeting to not be as dovish as markets originally anticipated.

20240319audusd

 

 

 

USD/JPY technical analysis:

The retracement higher on USD/JPY has recouped around two-thirds of its losses the five days prior, having met my upside 149 target stalling around the 61.8% Fibonacci level and Feb 29th low. The 1-day implied volatility level for USD/JPY is 320% of its 20-day average to show options traders expect a volatile ride today.

 

On a purely technical level my bias is for a move lower from current. But for that to materialise we likely need to see the BOJ hike by at least 0.1bp and abandon YCC and cease ETF purchases as rumoured on Monday. Anything less could send USD/JPY higher.

20240319usdjpy

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas USD JPY AUD USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
FOMC Meeting Preview: Deciphering the Dot Dilemma for the Fed
Today 05:35 PM
Crude oil analysis Strong Chinese demand fuels rally
Today 04:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises on Google, Apple AI chatter
Today 01:11 PM
USD/JPY analysis: BoJ and FOMC Meetings Key Focus in Financial Markets – Currency Pair of the Week
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:19 AM
Crude oil consolidates bullish break, gold heavy after record run
Today 06:10 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Close-up of market chart
USD bears scramble, USD/JPY eyes breakout after US data: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
March 14, 2024 10:23 PM
    WTI crude oil looks set to break $80: Asian Open – March 14, 2024
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    March 13, 2024 10:19 PM
      aus_05
      AUD/USD holds 200 EMA post CPI, gold snaps 9-day winning streak: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 12, 2024 10:03 PM
        aus_01
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 pause for breath ahead of US CPI: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 11, 2024 09:46 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.