AUD/USD falters at the 200-day MA, ASX 200 eyes record high

AUD/USD rose for a seventh day yet left a prominent reversal candle at the 200-day EMA. Positive sentiment for the stock market could see the ASX 200 retest or even break to a new record high.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 9:43 PM
Market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

  • Nvidia fever sent stock market indices to record highs on Thursday after it reported another strong set of earnings
  • Nvidia’s stock gapped over 11% higher, finished the day up over 15% and added $250 billion to its market cap
  • The global stock market rally began in Asia after the after-hours Nvidia report, with the Nikkei 225 breaking above its previous record high set in 1989, DAX hitting an all-time high ahead of the European open and the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones quickly following their lead
  • AUD/JPY broke to a 7-year high during the risk-on session, although prices pulled back to the key level heading into the NY close
  • US initial jobless claims was lower than estimated at 201k (2017k consensus) to underscore a strong economy and further reduce bets of Fed cuts
  • The US dollar index reversed earlier losses and recovered back above its 200-day EMA, closing the day flat with an elongated bullish pinbar
  • Similar reversal patterns were seen on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD and USD/CHF
  • The New Zealand dollar was again the strongest FX major and rose for a seventh day, presumably on short-covering ahead of next week’s RBNZ meeting

 

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 08:45 – New Zealand retail sales
  • 09:00 – Fed Governor Cook Speaks, FOMC Member Kashkari Speaks
  • 11:01 – UK consumer confidence (GfK)
  • 11:35 – Fed Waller Speaks
  • 12:30 – China house prices
  • 16:00 – Singapore CPI
  • 18:00 – German GDP
  • 19:30 – SNB Vice Chairman Schlegel Speaks
  • 20:00 – German business sentiment (Ifo)
  • 20:20 – ECB’s Schnabel Speaks
  • 20:30 - ECB's Supervisory Board Member Jochnick Speaks

 

Market Outlook AUD/USD

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

The risk-on rally across on Thursday helped the ASX 200 extend its gains overnight. The 4-hour chart shows a strong rally from the 200-day EMA and 61.8% Fibonacci level, although a small shooting star candle formed alongside an RSI divergence (after it has reached overbought). This is nothing major and could simply mean a small retracement or period of consolidation.

 

Ultimately any dips towards the 50-bar EMA or 7624.7 support level could be favourable for bears, but if prices simply extend their lead at the open then a move for 7700 could be on the cards. At which point we’ll find out whether it has the momentum to break to a new record high or retreat once more from that pivotal level.

20240223asx200

 

AUD/USD technical analysis:

The weaker US dollar has allowed AUD/USD to rise for a seventh day, although a series of upper wicks over the past three days suggests bears are losing steam. A bearish pinbar also formed on Thursday after a false break of the 100 and 200-day EMAs. RSI (2) is overbought, and RSI (15) is around the neutral level of 50 – so if prices turn lower from here, it will revert to bearish mode below 50.

 

Bears could seek to fade into retracements within Thursday’s range with a stop above its high, or the 38.2% Fibonacci level. 0.6500 make a viable initial target, a break beneath which brings the lows around 0.6450 into focus.

20240223audusd

 

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas ASX AUD USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold analysis: Rising yields could send metal below $2,000 again
Today 05:47 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX hits a record high after Nvidia earnings
Today 02:10 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Dollar weakness could be temporary
Today 10:45 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:25 AM
DAX futures, Nikkei 225 hit record highs: European open
Today 05:12 AM
Hang Seng, China A50 seeking fresh bullish catalysts to power market recovery
Today 01:21 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Research
AUD/JPY nears 17-month high, ASX 200 looks set to bounce: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:21 PM
    gold_06
    Gold rises on renewed Fed-cut bets, crude oil falters at resistance
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 20, 2024 10:27 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      NZD, AUD take the lead in quiet trade but USD may not be done yet
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 19, 2024 10:12 PM
        channel_02-LONC02G510KMD6R
        USD/JPY forms bull flag above 150, Nasdaq ‘rebound’ tied to yields
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 14, 2024 10:24 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.