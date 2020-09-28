Asia Morning Sep 29

Investors shop for bargain stocks after the Dow and the S&P 500 fell for four weeks...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 28, 2020 10:23 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Rally Further

On Monday, U.S. stocks continued their rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 410 points (+1.51%) to 27584, the S&P 500 rose 53 points (+1.61%) to 3351, and the Nasdaq 100 was up 213 points (+1.91%) to 11364.


Nasdaq 100 Index: Daily Chart



Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Investors shopped for bargain stocks after the Dow and the S&P 500 fell for four weeks.

Banks (+2.73%), Automobiles & Components (+2.68%) and Insurance (+2.42%) sectors gained the most. Devon Energy (DVN +10.54%), Boeing (BA +6.42%) and Cimarex Energy (XEC +5.93%) were top gainers. Big tech shares - Apple (AAPL +2.39%), Amazon.com (AMZN +2.55%) and Tesla (TSLA +3.40%) - advanced further.

Approximately 57% (55% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 21% (9% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

European stocks were broadly higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 2.22%, Germany's DAX 30 surged 3.22%, France's CAC 40 climbed 2.40%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1.46%.

U.S. Treasury prices declined, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield edged higher to 0.661%.

Spot gold rebounded $19.00 to $1,881 an ounce.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures (November) settled 0.9% higher at $40.60 a barrel.

On the forex front, the U.S. dollar softened against other major currencies as the ICE Dollar Index slipped 0.33% to 94.26. According to data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, speculative bearish bets against the Dollar Index have reached the highest level since November 2017.

EUR/USD rebounded 0.29% to 1.1666.

The British pound was boosted by optimism about progress in the last leg of trade talks between the U.K. and the European Union. GBP/USD jumped to a high of 1.2930 before retreating to close at 1.2835, up 0.69% on day.

USD/JPY declined to 105.49 from 105.58 last Friday.

Commodity-linked currencies were broadly higher. AUD/USD rose 0.51% to 0.7071 halting a 6-session losing streak. USD/CAD edged down 0.13% to 1.3370.

Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD outlook dims as US data deteriorates further
Today 02:50 PM
EURUSD Forecast: ECB Financial Review Meets April Highs
Today 02:04 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ steadies after jobless claims, Fed speak
Today 01:19 PM
EUR/USD outlook remains positive, likely heading to 1.10
Today 11:50 AM
USD/JPY, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:03 AM
GBP/USD: Trade setups for today’s important US jobless claims update
Today 05:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

japan_03
Futures traders reduce yen speculation after BOJ intervention: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
May 13, 2024 05:44 AM
    Crude Oil Forecast: The Two Key Reasons WTI and Brent Oil Are Breaking Support Levels
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    May 8, 2024 03:04 PM
      gold_02
      Gold rebound stalls as key market drivers go AWOL
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 7, 2024 03:18 AM
        Research
        US dollar, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, VIX analysis: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 6, 2024 12:54 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.