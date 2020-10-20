Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Gain on Reignited Stimulus Hopes





On Tuesday, U.S. stocks closed higher. Theincreased 113 points (+0.40%) to 28308, theadded 16 points (+0.47%) to 3443, and thewas up 43 points (+0.37%) 11677.Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewsaid in an interview that she is hopeful for an agreement on a fiscal stimulus package this week.Automobiles & Components (+3.51%), Banks (+1.32%) and Consumer Services (+1.19%) sectors gained the most. Cimarex Energy (XEC +7.67%), General Motors (GM +6.75%) and Kohls Corp (KSS +6.61%) were top gainers.gapped down to the bottom of the S&P after its third-quarter results missed expectations.as the company said subscriber growth slowed in the third quarter.Approximately 71% (75% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 66% (81% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.U.S. official data showed that housing starts rose to an annualized rate of 1.415 million units in September (1.465 million units expected).European stocks lacked upward momentum. Theslipped 0.35%, Germany's DAX 30 dropped 0.92%, France's CAC 40 lost 0.27%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was little changed.U.S. Treasury prices eased further, as the benchmarkadvanced to 0.795% from 0.760% Monday.gained $6 (+0.31%) to $1,910 an ounce.U.S.(December) advanced $0.64 (+1.60%) to $41.70 a barrel.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar got weaker against other major currencies as investors turned to riskier assets amid reignited stimulus hopes. Thelost 0.37% to 93.08 extending its losing streak to a third session.regained the key 1.1800 level as it rose 0.45% to 1.1822. The pair has returned to levels above both 20-day and 50-day moving averages.eased 6 pips to 1.2948. Talks over a post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union still showed no progress.edged up to 105.49, while USD/CAD fell 0.48% to 1.3128.sank a further 0.33% to 0.7047 posting a five-session decline.The Chinese yuan stayed at an 18-month high against the dollar, withdeclining 0.25% to 6.6622.