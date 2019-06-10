Will Easing Trade Tensions and More Supportive Central Banks Boost FTSE to 7460

After jumping higher in early trade, the FTSE has manged to hold onto its gains.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 10, 2019 8:11 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
After jumping higher in early trade, the FTSE has manged to hold onto its gains. Boosted by a trade truce between US and Mexico, the prospect of greater central bank globally and a weakening pound the UK index is making an attempt to break through resistance at 7375.

Mexico agreeing to beef up security on the border with the US has placated Trump and removed the risk of trade tariffs. Markets across Europe have reacted positively to the news. Wall Street also opened sharply higher, extending last week’s Fed inspired rally. With trade fears easing and growing expectations of the Fed loosening monetary policy following a terrible headline NFP figure, equity bulls are out in force.

Pound struggles as UK economy slows
Dismal monthly GDP data, in addition to weak manufacturing and industrial production numbers laid bare the impact of Brexit uncertainty and trade tensions on the British economy.  Whilst the monthly GDP tracker is volatile and we say that one bad reading doesn’t constitute a trend, two consecutive readings of contraction are hard to ignore. The data suggests that the UK economy is facing a marked slow down in the second quarter. The pound dropped to a weekly low of $1.2654. Whilst it has picked up marginally in the afternoon session, we expect pressure to remain on the pound as the Conservative leadership battle heats up. With nominations formally opening today, investors will get a first look at how popular pro- Brexit candidates are. This could in fact spook investors further.

FTSE levels to watch:
The FTSE is trending higher trading above it 50, 100 and 200 sma on 4-hour chart; a bullish chart. The index is currently testing resistance at 7375. A breakthrough at this level could see the index extend gains to 7420 and up to 7460. On the downside support can be seen at 7260 before 7190.



Related tags: GBP Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.