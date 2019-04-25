US Equity Handover 25 April 2019

See a summary of the top stock themes and trends from today's US session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
April 26, 2019 2:11 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Headlines

  • US indices finished mixed on the day, with the Dow weighed down by disappointing earnings from MMM and UPS, while the Nasdaq edged higher.
  • Among the major sectors, communication services (XLC) led the way followed by health care (XLV), with both tacking on 1%+. Industrials (XLI) and materials (XLB) brought up the rear with 1%+ losses.
  • In individual corporate news, Amazon (AMZN) crushed analysts’ earnings estimates and reported slightly better than expected revenues. Microsoft (MSFT) flirted with $1 trillion in market cap after beating earnings & revenue estimates yesterday. Tesla (TSLA) closed at a two-year low after disappointing earnings.
  • Asian stock indices are pointing to generally lower opens as we go to press.

Corporate Event Calendar (Asia)


BMO: before market open           AMC: after market close                NTS: no time specific

Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


Related tags: Wall Street Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Wall Street articles

Research
Dow Jones forecast: How will Disney earnings impact DIS stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
August 8, 2023 09:54 AM
    federal reserve stamp
    S&P500 "easy money" gone - what happens next?
    By:
    July 26, 2022 03:39 AM
      federal reserve stamp
      After a perfect storm in Q2 will the S&P500 rebound in Q3?
      By:
      June 30, 2022 08:10 AM
        Research
        S&P500 building for a bear market end of month rally?
        By:
        June 22, 2022 02:56 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.