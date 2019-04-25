Headlines

US indices finished mixed on the day, with the Dow weighed down by disappointing earnings from MMM and UPS, while the Nasdaq edged higher.

with the Dow weighed down by disappointing earnings from MMM and UPS, while the Nasdaq edged higher. Among the major sectors, communication services (XLC) led the way followed by health care (XLV), with both tacking on 1%+. Industrials (XLI) and materials (XLB) brought up the rear with 1%+ losses.

In individual corporate news, Amazon (AMZN) crushed analysts’ earnings estimates and reported slightly better than expected revenues. Microsoft (MSFT) flirted with $1 trillion in market cap after beating earnings & revenue estimates yesterday. Tesla (TSLA) closed at a two-year low after disappointing earnings.

Asian stock indices are pointing to generally lower opens as we go to press.

Corporate Event Calendar (Asia)





BMO: before market open AMC: after market close NTS: no time specific

Macroeconomic Calendar





*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.



