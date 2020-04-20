Traders Wary as Super Contango Drives WTI Toward 1000

This is the biggest percentage difference between the front two oil contracts in over 40 years!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
April 20, 2020 8:57 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Traders Wary as “Super Contango” Drives WTI Toward $10.00

Markets have experienced a tremendous shock as traders try to navigate the fallout of a global pandemic leading to a synchronized halt to commerce worldwide, at least most of the price moves have been generally orderly, if volatile. Beyond some issues with certain illiquid ETFs trading away from their underlying asset values in the peak of the mid-March panic, financial markets have largely fulfilled their role of matching buyers and sellers and facilitating the exchange of assets for cash at a reasonable price over the last couple of months.

While the above is generally true, today’s price action in oil is certainly raising some eyebrows among even the most experienced traders. Using West Texas Intermediate as an example, the May futures contract, which expires tomorrow, is changing hands at just around $11.00 as of writing, down fully 40% today alone! Many less common forms of oil, including Bakken UHC, Alaska North Slope, Edmonton C5 condensate, and Edmonton mixed sweet, are all trading below $5.00 a barrel.

This market distortion is due to a variety of factors, including demand destruction, oversupply, pipeline delays, storage capacity, and popular oil ETFs rolling forward to next month’s June contract, making the May contract far more illiquid. By contrast, the June WTI contract is trading at a (slightly) more reasonable $26.50. This situation, where prices for future delivery are trading above the current spot price, is called contango and is relatively rare. As the chart below shows, this is the biggest percentage difference between the front two oil contracts in over 40 years:

Contango, or “Super Contango” as the case may be, incentivizes traders to take delivery of the physical oil and hold it, thereby capitalizing on the implied appreciation. Concerns about commercial and industrial oil storage capacity have exacerbated the current contango structure, but in the long run, the futures curve term structure is likely to normalize, implying potential appreciation for oil from here once the current temporary issues are resolved.

With prices probing 30+ year lows, there’s obviously little in the way of recent support/resistance on a technical basis. That said, traders may watch the $10.00 level as a key area of psychological support over the next couple of days, rationalizing that oil should not be trading a less than a “tenner,” no matter how severe the current market conditions are:

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Even if you don’t trade oil, it’s worth keeping an eye on the market for this critical commodity this week, as further price distortions could hint at stress in the broader financial markets, even if sentiment has stabilized from March’s “peak fear” trading conditions.


Related tags: Coronavirus Oil

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Coronavirus articles

China flag
Index in Focus: China A50
By:
January 5, 2023 08:14 PM
    China flag
    Index in Focus: China A50
    By:
    December 6, 2022 05:03 PM
      downtrend chart
      Index in Focus: China A50
      By:
      September 1, 2022 04:28 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Moderna Q2 preview: Where next for MRNA stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 1, 2022 08:40 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.