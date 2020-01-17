Trade truce and Googles first trillion set the tone

Google breaking through the $1 trillion barrier of market capitalization and the newly approved trade deal between the US, Canada and Mexico helped the market rally.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 17, 2020 3:48 PM
Board of currencies
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Google breaking through the $1 trillion barrier of market capitalization and the newly approved trade deal between the US, Canada and Mexico helped the market rally at the end of the week, a week which has already seen a big turnaround in sentiment following the signing of the first part of the Sino-US trade deal. The newly found trade truce means China is expected to buy $95 billion more worth of US commodities than in 2017 and an additional $100 billion worth of goods and services compared with 2017.

NMC hits back, IAG scraps non-European cap 

Abu Dhabi-based NMC Health has hired a former head of the FBI as it continues to fight back allegations of over-payment for acquisitions and hiding the full scale of its debts. Shares rallied 7.29%, the highest level this week, but have still some way to go before clawing back the 48% loss following the report made by short seller Muddy Waters in December.

British Airways owner IAG also bounced in early trade after it decided to stop capping ownership from non-European investors.

Chinese economic data provided a rare upbeat signal as the country’s GDP showed less of a decline in growth than markets had expected. Although the trade war did affect some parts of China’s economy its GDP still grew at 6.1%.

The pound is back up at $1.31, the highest level in the week, as investors are positioning themselves against a potential Bank of England rate cut in January.

Related tags: Google UK 100 Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Google articles

Congress building
Biggest US companies: your guide to the largest American businesses
By:
Ryan Thaxton
July 31, 2023 03:03 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    Tech stock technical picks: Tesla, Alphabet, Amazon
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 15, 2023 02:29 AM
      Android phone with google apps
      A guide to the Google (Alphabet) stock split 2022
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      July 1, 2022 07:15 AM
        Android phone with google apps
        Trading FAANG: how to buy and sell FAANG companies
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        May 11, 2022 07:45 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.