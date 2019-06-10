Trade relief boosts European markets

A relief in trade tensions is helping European stocks higher after the US and Mexico reached a deal on immigration and decided to postpone tariffs on Mexican imports indefinitely.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 10, 2019 3:37 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
A relief in trade tensions is helping European stocks higher after the US and Mexico reached a deal on immigration and decided to postpone tariffs on Mexican imports indefinitely. On the downside, China’s data showing that imports have dropped the most in the last three years will be bad news for major European exporters to China, notably German car makers, luxury goods brands and machinery producers.

On the FTSE investors favoured Just Eat shares as the company’s had price dropped so much last week that it became oversold. On the low end of the index plumbing products distributor Ferguson declined the most after its revenues missed expectations.

The vacuum in the leadership of the Tory party is continuing to erode the pound which has weakened to $1.2691 this morning. More bad news came from domestic economic data showing a 0.4% decline in April caused by car manufacturing closures courtesy of Brexit.

Likely production cut extension boosts oil price

Activity in the oil market perked up over the weekend with prices breaking above $64 as Saudi Arabia signaled that OPEC was likely to extend its plans to cut production. The discussion to keep the cuts in place or not are back on the table ahead of  OPEC's next meeting in June and it seems that only Russia remains undecided on whether or not to keep cuts in place. This morning Brent crude is moving up again, after a brief dip during Asian trading.
Related tags: Crude Oil Indices UK 100

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
      Market chart
      Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 11, 2025 07:32 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 10, 2025 04:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.