This Weeks Plays

Earnings releases and market forecast

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 8, 2020 9:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

This Weeks Plays

On Tuesday, Brown-Forman (BF/B) is awaited to post 4Q EPS of $0.29 vs. $0.33 the prior year on revenue of $701.5M compared to $744.0M last year. The Co is a producer and marketer of alcoholic beverages, and its current analyst consensus rating is 1 buy, 11 holds and 6 sells, according to Bloomberg. Technically speaking, the RSI is above its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is below its signal line and positive. The stock could retrace in the short term. Moreover, the stock is above its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $65.40 and $61.00). We are looking at the final target of $73.00 with a stop-loss set at $62.00. 

Also on Tuesday, HD Supply (HDS) is anticipated to release 1Q EPS of $0.55 vs. $0.84 the prior year on revenue of $1.4B compared to $1.5B last year. The Co is one of the largest home improvement product distributors in North America and on May 15th, Eminence Capital revealed that it bought 3.0% of the Co's outstanding stock during the first quarter. On May 14th, The Baupost Group disclosed that it acquired 3.8% of the Co's outstanding stock during the first quarter as well, according to 13F filings with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). From a chartist's point of view, the RSI is above 50. The MACD is positive and above its signal line. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is above its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $29.66 and $28.84). We are looking at the final target of $37.10 with a stop-loss set at $29.60. 

On Thursday, Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is expected to announce 2Q EPS of $2.34 vs. $1.83 the prior year on revenue of $3.2B compared to $2.7B in the year before. The Co develops software products and on May 27th, Yext (YEXT), a digital media technology company, announced that it is the first technology partner to join Adobe's Exchange program at the premier level, Adobe's highest tier in the program. This partnership will bring Yext's enhanced search features to Adobe's content management systems, for a fee of course. From a technical point of view, the RSI is above 50. The MACD is positive and above its signal line. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is trading above both its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $368.56 and $341.61). We are looking at the final target of $428.00 with a stop-loss set at $361.00. 

Additionally on Thursday, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is likely to unveil 1Q EPS of $0.24 vs. $0.74 the prior year on revenue of $677.3M compared to 782.3M last year. The Co designs athletic accessories and apparel, and on May 21st, the Co stated that it had reopened over 150 of its roughly 500 stores worldwide, with about 200 more locations scheduled to be reopened by about June 4th. Looking at a daily chart, the RSI is bullish and calls for further upside. Prices remain supported by a rising trend line. We are looking at the final target of $393.00 with a stop-loss set at $297.00.

Looking at the S&P 500 CFD, the index has been advancing with strong momentum on a 30-min chart and is continuing to use its 200-period moving average as loose support. As long as the S&P can stay above new support at 3131, we should expect a further upside towards the 3260 and 3295 resistance levels.      



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Earnings

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD: Zoom out if in doubt for signals on directional risks
Today 03:18 AM
Gold coils ahead of NFP, ASX looks set to retrace
Yesterday 11:20 PM
GBP/USD: Thumping Labour election victory? Meh, wake me up for payrolls
Yesterday 11:18 PM
DAX technical analysis: bullish signal ahead of French elections
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Gold hovers around a monthly high ahead of tomorrow's NFP
Yesterday 02:30 PM
FTSE 100 forecast: UK elections and its impact on UK assets
Yesterday 11:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Vote being posted in ballot box
Weekly equities forecast: French banks, UK housebuilders, bricks and mortar retailers
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 1, 2024 11:12 AM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 3, 2024 05:56 AM
        china_02
        Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 3, 2024 03:34 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.