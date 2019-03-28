Stronger Jobless Claims and Trade Talk Progress Lift Dow

A rebound in treasury yields, progress in US – Sino trade talks and better than forecast jobless claims has boosted sentiment, increasing demand for risker assets. However downward revision to US economic growth is keeping gains capped.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 29, 2019 12:14 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

A rebound in treasury yields, progress in US – Sino trade talks and better than forecast jobless claims has boosted sentiment, increasing demand for risker assets. However downward revision to US economic growth is keeping gains capped.

Stronger than forecast jobless claims
US jobless claims fell to their lowest level in 2 months last week. This offered traders some reassurances as to the health of the US labour market after February’s surprisingly weak jobs report. 

US GDP cut
The US economy slowed by more than expected in Q4, keeping growth across 2018 below the 3% annual target. Growth fears are front and central to the markets right now, after the Federal Reserve doubled down on dovish rhetoric. As investors are adjusting to the more accommodative stance, US 10-year treasury yields have rebounded off 15-month lows. Sentiment has improved and financials and banking stocks are moving higher.

Trade talk progress
Trade talks are back on the agenda and “progress” is doing a good job of distracting traders, from global growth concerns. The fact is that we have hear that progress is being made for many months. Whilst today this is enough to keep the markets buoyant, more solid evidence is needed in order to put the bulls firmly back in control.

Traders will now look ahead to US PCE data due tomorrow, for further assessment of the health of the US economy.

After the Dow climbed steadily higher across the start of the month, it is now trading in a steady holding pattern. We would be looking for a meaningful move above 26000 to confirm another leg northward. Alternatively, a move below 24000 could indicate the bears are in control. 



Related tags: Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Wall Street articles

Research
Dow Jones forecast: How will Disney earnings impact DIS stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
August 8, 2023 09:54 AM
    federal reserve stamp
    S&P500 "easy money" gone - what happens next?
    By:
    July 26, 2022 03:39 AM
      federal reserve stamp
      After a perfect storm in Q2 will the S&P500 rebound in Q3?
      By:
      June 30, 2022 08:10 AM
        Research
        S&P500 building for a bear market end of month rally?
        By:
        June 22, 2022 02:56 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.