Stocks pare losses after strong US data

US stocks pared losses towards the close after strong US data balanced out the darkening trade dispute mood.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 17, 2019 9:54 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
US stocks pared losses towards the close after strong US data balanced out the darkening trade dispute mood. On the one hand, Beijing hardening its rhetoric towards the US following Washington’s treatment of Huawei, boosted risk aversion in early trade. Riskier assets such as equities took a battering, whilst safe haven such as the yen and US treasuries were on the rise. On the other, US consumer confidence was the strongest since 2004

The markets have spent the past week jumping from headline to headline trying to assess the probability of the US and China eventually putting an end to the trade dispute. China’s comments today that they have no interest in continuing trade talks, for now, makes progress towards any sort of trade agreement very difficult.

US Consumer confidence soars
US consumer confidence rode to the rescue this afternoon, patching up sentiment, pulling European stocks off their lows and helping Wall Street perform a quick U-turn. US consumer confidence jumped to a 15-year as the gauge of current conditions improved. University of Michigan sentiment rose to 102.4 in May, well ahead of the 97.2 forecast as consumers viewed the outlook for the US economy more favourably.

Let’s not forget that this impressive consumer confidence reading comes after a stellar GDP reading of 3.2% for the first quarter and the lowest rate of unemployment in almost 5 decades. With data showing that the US economy is holding up well, surely its just a matter of time until inflation starts to move higher. Investors are starting to pare back their expectations of the Fed cutting rates by the end of the year and are once again pricing in the prospect of a more hawkish Fed.

S&P to eek out a weekly gain?
The S&P pared earlier losses to move higher, putting it on track for a higher finish on the day and possibly scraping a higher finish across the week. After falling 2.4% at the start of the week, the S&P has slowly been clawing those losses back.
Whether the index will remain in positive territory will depend heavily on trade headlines over the weekend. Any suggestions that trade talks could be back on and the S&P could push higher back towards its record high of 2954 reached earlier this month.

Related tags: Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Pandemonium on Trump Tariffs
Today 07:52 PM
USD/CAD and USD/MXN Forecast: Trump Tariffs to Start this Weekend?
Today 07:25 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below 50-Day SMA Ahead of BoE Rate Decision
Today 04:40 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after in line inflation & Apple earnings
Today 02:18 PM
GBPUSD Holds Rebound, Dow Eyes Record High
Today 09:43 AM
USD/JPY: Strong Japanese Data Keeps Bears in Control
Today 01:33 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Wall Street articles

Research
Dow Jones forecast: How will Disney earnings impact DIS stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
August 8, 2023 09:54 AM
    federal reserve stamp
    S&P500 "easy money" gone - what happens next?
    By:
    July 26, 2022 03:39 AM
      federal reserve stamp
      After a perfect storm in Q2 will the S&P500 rebound in Q3?
      By:
      June 30, 2022 08:10 AM
        Research
        S&P500 building for a bear market end of month rally?
        By:
        June 22, 2022 02:56 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.