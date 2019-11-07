Sino US olive branch boosts FTSE

The Sino-US trade push and pull seems to have finally yielded some results

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 7, 2019 4:12 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The Sino-US trade push and pull seems to have finally yielded some results. The two sides have agreed to reduce tariffs on each other’s goods while they continue to hammer away at a more permanent deal, with the first phase of it likely to be signed at some point in December.

The FTSE is higher this morning and US stock futures are also reacting to the news, but they made less progress as they finished yesterday’s session close to flat.

This morning miners are among the biggest gainers from the trade news as are Asia-focused banks.

Insurance dichotomy

The insurance sector is throwing up mixed news this morning. RSA reported a strong rise in underwriting profits which pushed the company almost to the top of the FTSE but the results also highlighted the contrast with peer Hiscox which earlier this week warned that it expects high claims from three natural disasters that could end up costing as much as £127m. A selloff in Hiscox this morning caused the stock to drop 8.9%.  

BoE likely to show caution

Sterling is a touch weaker against the euro but is gaining ground against the dollar ahead of the Bank of England’s rate setting meeting later in the day. With Brexit unresolved and the country heading for a general election the Bank is likely to sit out any major decision making and keep rates on hold until there is more clarity on the political front. At its last meeting the BoE said that any future rate rises would require a better outlook for the global economy and global economic figures, particularly if China, Eurozone and the US have not improved since then.
Related tags: GBP Shares market UK 100

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:37 AM
AUD/USD and bullish price action above .6680 are incompatible right now
Today 06:42 AM
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY look ready to rip despite an anticipated ECB rate cut
Today 03:06 AM
NZD/USD: Kiwi bulls and bears set to dual it out at key resistance level
Today 02:37 AM
ASX 200 looks set to benefit from Wall Street’s record highs: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:02 PM
Crude oil reverses hard on improved demand outlook, delivering bullish technical signal
Yesterday 10:43 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
By:
James Stanley
May 25, 2024 08:00 PM
    united_kingdom_03
    GBPUSD Analysis: Economic Optimism Meets Dovish BOE Outlook
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    May 7, 2024 12:26 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      May 4, 2024 08:00 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        GBP/USD forecast: Seasonality favours April, particularly from the 8th
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 3, 2024 02:49 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.