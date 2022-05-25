A guide to the Shopify stock split 2022

E-commerce giant Shopify is expected to split its stock at the end of June 2022, subject to approval by shareholders. Find out what this means for the Shopify’s share price, which has already fallen back since the start of the year.

May 26, 2022 1:06 AM
Close-up of stock market board
Shopify 10-for-1 stock split

Shopify announced its intention to split its stock 10-for-1, which means that for every share of SHOP held, existing shareholders will own 10 post-split. The total value of Shopify will remain the same, but each individual share will be worth 10 times less than the share price pre-split.

Learn more about stock splits and how they work.

Shopify is also creating a new ‘Founder share’ for its CEO Tobi Lutke, which can only be owned by him and will give him a variable number of votes. When combined with the B class shares already owned by Lutke and his family, he’ll have 40% of the voting power attached to Shopify’s outstanding shares.

This move won’t necessarily impact investors, as Lutke already has greater voting powers, but it would prevent shareholders from holding any real persuasive powers over the CEO and board.

 

When is the Shopify stock split?

The Shopify stock split is expected to take place on June 28 2022, subject to approval by shareholders on June 22.

 

Why is Shopify conducting a stock split?

Shopify is conducting a stock split as a way of bringing in a higher number of retail investors, as the share price becomes more affordable to a wider pool of people.

The lower share price normally provides a boost to the share price in the short term, although this is often temporary. It’s important to look at the longer-term business performance to assess whether there’s further space for appreciation.

Shopify’s market value had risen above $198 billion during the pandemic as online selling took off and the company’s shares soared to over $1600. But it has since fallen back amid a tech stock selloff – which would make the post-stock split price an even more appealing level for investors.

At the time of writing, the company’s shares are valued at just over $320 each, which would mean a post-split price of $32. This lower price could present an appealing entry level for investors that are bullish on the company.

Analysts seem cautiously optimistic about the e-commerce platform’s future. In Q1 2022, Shopify saw revenue growth of 22% but still doesn’t report a profit. The company has also set expectations that it’ll be adversely impacted by rising interest rates and lower online spending than during the coronavirus pandemic.

Learn how to read an earnings report.

Research from Bank of America also suggests that stock splits have historically been bullish for companies that complete them and that they tend to outperform the wider market during the 12 months after the split has happened. 

Average Returns

3 Months

6 Months

12 Months

Splits

7.8%

13.9%

25.4%

S&P 500

2.1%

4.4%

9.1%

(BofA Global Research)

Other upcoming stock splits

Shopify is following in the footsteps of other tech stocks that are planning stock splits, such as:

  • Amazon – the retail giant announced plans for a 20-for-1 stock split to be completed later this year. See our guide to Amazon’s stock split
  • Alphabet – which is expected to complete a 20-for-1 stock split in July this year. Find out more about Google's stock split
  • Tesla – shareholders are expected to vote on whether to split Tesla stock at the next shareholder meeting in August

 

