Shell Q1 earnings preview: Where next for Shell stock ahead of Q1 earnings?

Shell is due to report Q1 earnings on Thursday, and expectations are for bumper underlying earnings.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 4, 2022 12:49 AM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

When is Shell due to report Q1 earnings?

Shell is due to report Q1 results on Thursday 5th May

What to expect

Expectations are for adjusted earnings of $7.5 billion for the first three months or EPS of $2.12; this would be over double the $3.2 billion recorded in the same quarter a year earlier and up firmly from the $1.67 reported for the previous quarter.

Strong trading

Oil and gas prices surged across the quarter as Russia invaded Ukraine. Oil prices alone jumped 30% in a highly volatile quarter. As we saw with BP today, Shell’s oil and gas trading business is expected to benefit significantly from the increased volatility in the market. BP said that trading was “exceptional”. There is no reason to assume that Shell’s trading would be different.

Exit from Russia

As far as the exit from Russia is concerned, Shell is far less exposed than BP was. Shell has already said that it expects a write-down in the region of $4-$5 billion from its withdrawal from Russia, including a 27.5% stake in the LNG Shakhalin gas field.

Green credentials

While Shell is still highly dependent on oil and gas, there has been a reluctance to invest heavily in transitioning towards a greener energy-producing machine. That said, Shell invested in Savion, the solar and energy storage developer in the US, at the end of last year. Investors will be keen to hear more about the great energy transition with EV charging, renewables, and biofuels needing to happen this decade – something Shell is acutely aware of.

Returns to shareholder

In February, Shell said it would increase its Q1 dividend by 4% to $0.25 per share. The group also announced an $8.5 billion repurchase program for the first half of 2022. The potential for higher shareholder returns is likely to be the main focus.

Windfall tax

Where there is oil and profits, there is always some controversy, and calls for a windfall tax are certainly growing louder, particularly given the cost of the living crisis engulfing the UK.

 

Where next for the Shell share price?

Shell has been trending higher, forming a series of higher highs and higher lows since last year. The stock has rallied over 30% so far this year, reaching an all-time high of 2060.

Since late November, the price traded within a rising channel and above its 50 & 100 sma. The RSI remains in bullish territory, although it has slipped below 60, suggesting that momentum could be slowing.

Buyers would be looking for a move over 2200p the May high to push higher to 2260 and fresh all-time highs.

On the downside, sellers would look for a move below 2055, the 50 sma, and the lower band of the rising channel. A break below here could expose the 100 sma at 1925.

shell305ci

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Traders ditched commodity FX, metals for yen, franc: COT report
Today 01:25 AM
FTSE 100 futures reverse in bullish breakout, GBP/USD next ahead of BoE?
Yesterday 11:56 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: A grizzly month for a bruised Aussie
Yesterday 06:00 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of FOMC and NFP Week
Yesterday 01:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: FOMC, NFP and Tech Earnings in Focus
Yesterday 08:00 AM
USD/JPY weekly forecast: Fed, BOJ, tech earnings create recipe for volatility
July 27, 2024 10:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Earnings articles

Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
    Congress building
    S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls after Tesla & Alphabet earnings underwhelm
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 24, 2024 01:43 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ steady with US elections & earnings in focus
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      July 23, 2024 01:38 PM
        stocks_03
        S&P 500 Forecast: Key Tech Earnings in Focus
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 23, 2024 11:45 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.