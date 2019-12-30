Pound to 13170

The pound is on the rise for the sixth straight session, extending gains by 0.3% at the start of the week versus both the euro and the dollar

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 30, 2019 9:59 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The pound is on the rise for the sixth straight session, extending gains by 0.3% at the start of the week versus both the euro and the dollar, as thin trading volume enhances action in the fx markets.

Pound traders are shrugging off the no deal Brexit concerns that caused sterling to pare post-election gains. 

The UK is set to leave the UK on 31st January, entering a transition period whereby it will remain in the single market and customs union until the end of 2020. Boris Johnson has pledged to not extend the transition period, meaning that there is a tight timetable for complex UK/EUR trade negotiations. The EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen has expressed doubts that a trade deal can be reached within the time set out. 

In the case that no trade agreement is reached the UK will leave the EU under WTO trade rules, a significant step down from the current arrangement and an arrangement that investors fear will negatively impact the UK economy.

Despite the recent rally in the pound, concerns over Brexit are likely to continue weighing on sterling heading into 2020.

Weakness in the dollar is also helping boost cable. Profit taking after a strong year, in addition to improved risk sentiment amid easing US – China trade tensions is boosting flows out of the safe haven greenback. US Chicago PMI’s up next.

Levels to watch:
GBP/USD is trading with bullish momentum, trading above its 20 and 50 sma on 30-minute chart. Resistance can be seen at $1.3145 and $1.3170. A break below $1.3080 is needed to negate the bullish bias. On the downside support can be seen as $1.3065 and $1.3045.


Related tags: GBP Forex

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.