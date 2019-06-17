Pound steady post Tory TV debate what next

The pound remained steady on Monday as investors digested the Tory candidate leaders’ debate, televised on Sunday evening.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 17, 2019 8:03 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The pound remained steady on Monday as investors digested the Tory candidate leaders’ debate, televised on Sunday evening. With front runner Boris Johnson a no show, the 5 other remaining candidates had the opportunity to set out their stalls. Rory Stewart is being picked up as having done well, overtaking Jeremy Hunt and jumping to second favourite position with the bookies. 

The next test comes tomorrow. Each of the remaining candidates need to secure at least 33 votes in Tuesday’s ballot in order to remain in the race to become Tory leader. Whilst the bookies are pointing to Rory Stewart managing this, he does need to pick up at least 14 votes to be in with a chance. Jeremy Hunt had 43 votes in the first round and Michael Gove 37.

Yet regardless of whether Rory Stewart or Jeremy Hunt make it to second place, the firm favourite is still Boris Johnson; supporter of Brexit come rain or shine, deal or no deal. With the increased prospect of the a no deal Brexit it’s unlikely the pound will manage any meaningful move higher, even if inflation data on Wednesday comes in better than forecast. Any moves higher right now should be viewed as a selling opportunity, rather than the start of a new upward trend.

The pound is currently hovering just shy of $1.26, flat on the day on the day. That is mainly down to a dollar weakness story rather than any notable strength in the pound.

GBP/USD Levels to watch:
The pound hit a low of $1.2571 today, just 13 points off$1.2558 its lowest level since January. So, will it break through or bounce off this level?
Downside momentum is strong as GBP/USD trades below its 50, 100 and 200 SMA. A breakthrough $1.2558 could led to further declines with $1.2475 and $1.2445, lows in January to watch for. On the upside resistance can be seen at $1.2600, $1.2650 and $1.2710.


Related tags: GBP Forex Dollar

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY: Strong Japanese Data Keeps Bears in Control
Today 01:33 AM
Silver Forecast: Bulls Push Past Key Hurdle—More Upside Ahead?
Yesterday 11:22 PM
USD/CAD spikes to 5-year high as Trump's tariffs come knocking
Yesterday 10:13 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Defends Post-Fed Rally
Yesterday 07:50 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rally Rejected at Resistance
Yesterday 06:55 PM
USD/JPY Update: The Yen Recovers After the Fed Decision
Yesterday 04:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
    Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
    British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
    By:
    James Stanley
    January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
      Research
      GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      January 8, 2025 09:37 AM
        Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
        By:
        James Stanley
        October 19, 2024 10:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.