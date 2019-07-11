Oil to 63 on supply concerns

Oil is up a further 0.6% in early trade, adding to gains of 4.5% across the previous session. WTI has rallied over 5.5 % so far this week, closing above $60 per barrel for the first time since May.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 11, 2019 3:55 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Oil is up a further 0.6% in early trade, adding to gains of 4.5% across the previous session. WTI has rallied over 5.5 % so far this week, closing above $60 per barrel for the first time since May.

WTI is being supported by factors which are particular to this time of year, such as hurricanes and high petrol demand in addition to the going fundamental factors which have been underpinning oil over the past 6 months, lifting it over 30% higher since the start of the year.

Supply disruption and concerns over crude flows disruptions are keeping the price of oil elevated.

1. A potential hurricane forming on the Gulf coast has meant around a third of the Gulf of Mexico’s crude output has been temporarily cut. Major producers are shutting platforms and evacuating installations due to the storm. The restricted supply is boosting the price of oil.

2. Escalating tensions in the Middle East not just between the US and Iran as Trump threatens further sanctions on Tehran, but also between the UK and Iran. Iranian revolutionary guards attempted to seize a UK tanker in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday, no doubt a retaliation for the UK seizing a tanker full of Iranian oil off the coast of Gibraltar last week. Increased tensions are raising fears that crude flows could get disrupted.

3. A fourth weekly draw in US stockpiles is also lifting oil. The EIA reported that US stockpiles fell by 9.5 million barrels last week to the lowest in 3 months. This stockpile draw comes as the OPEC plus group agree to extend the current output cut.

4. Fed Chair Jay Powell preparing to cut interest rates offers a double whammy of support for oil. Firstly, the weaker dollar makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies boosting its demand. Additionally, the Fed offering to support the US economy should keep demand underpinned.

This is a bullish environment for oil. Supply fears are underpinning the price whilst demand concerns take a back seat.

Levels to watch:
 WTI is back above the significant resistance level $60. Further resistance can be seen at $61, prior to $62.80  and on to $63.80. On the downside a break through resistance at $60 could open the door to $59.50 and $58.20.



Related tags: Crude Oil

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD gains on bullish data but USD/CNH may determine whether it lasts
Today 03:02 AM
NZD/USD: Holiday mode, US disinflation focus to unlock Kiwi upside?
Today 12:53 AM
Powell dangles a dovish carrot ahead of jobs, ISM: ASX 200, China A50
Yesterday 10:45 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: Does USD/JPY Have a Date with 165?
Yesterday 06:04 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ falls in cautious trade ahead of Powell
Yesterday 01:19 PM
EUR/USD forecast: French elections uncertainty hangs over markets
Yesterday 01:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil rig on an grey day
Crude Oil Update: Geo-political Risks vs FOMC Policies
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Yesterday 08:27 AM
    Crude_oil_USD
    Convergence of key levels provides major test for crude oil bulls
    By:
    David Scutt
    June 17, 2024 10:52 PM
      Oil refinery
      Crude oil forecast: WTI breaks out
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 17, 2024 03:57 PM
        Oil_cans
        Crude oil bears were 'caught short' at the lows, bulls now eyeing $80
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 13, 2024 03:32 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.