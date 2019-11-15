OIL MARKET WEEK AHEAD Is Aramcos IPO really the oil industrys holy grail

Saudi estimates and Western analysts’ views on Aramco's valuation diverge wildly

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
November 16, 2019 2:10 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s Aramco will get its show on the road seeking to bring investors on board for its listing in December. The firm will close its offer period on Dec 4, just before the OPEC meeting in Vienna, with a view to listing on the Saudi stock exchange Tadawul in mid-December.

The state-owned oil giant will try and gauge investors’ interest in a somewhat controversial valuation where Saudi estimates and Western analysts’ views diverge wildly. While Saudi Arabia would like to see a valuation of around $2T for the company which is, granted, the world’s largest oil firm, Western analysts estimate that Aramco’s real worth lies between $1.0T and $1.2T.

While Aramco’s performance is phenomenally impressive with profits that even the FAANGs (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google) can only dream of, investors who buy a stake will have to contend with the fact that the company is in no aspect independent from the state. There has been much speculation about how Saudi Arabia will handle future OPEC negotiations while keeping an eye on the Aramco share price.  With the valuation happening just before the OPEC meeting in Vienna this will add an element of pressure on other OPEC producers leading into the meeting.

Also, look out for further comments from ministers of other OPEC countries as the cartel’s meeting draws closer. While OPEC members certainly don’t want oil prices to continue sliding many now find it difficult to cut production as the price has already dropped below the level some of the states need for their budgets to break even. In the run-up to OPEC, prices could continue nudging lower if the OPEC chatter maintains a note of output cut reluctance.

European car registration numbers

On Tuesday, all major EU countries will report their car registration numbers but the German figures will be the most sensitive because unlike Italy, France and the UK, the German market registered a serious drop in October. This, combined with the country’s GDP data and European PMI numbers on Friday, will show if oil demand in Europe is likely to continue along the same lethargic path as over the last few quarters.

When?

What?

Why is it important?

Sunday 17 Nov

Saudi Aramco pre-IPO road show starts

The valuation of the firm is expected to affect Saudi Arabia’s future oil policy

Sunday 17 Nov

Algeria’s pre-election campaign starts

Algeria is an OPEC member

Monday 18 Nov

US Housing starts

Indicator of the health of the US construction industry, modest improvement expected

Tuesday 19 Nov

German, Italian, French, UK car registration

German car registrations dropped heavily m-o-m in October, all others were higher

Tuesday 19 Nov

API weekly crude oil stocks

Previously down 0.5m

Wednesday 20 Nov

EIA US oil stocks  

US oil stocks showed a sharp increase in the last weekly report

Wednesday 20 Nov

US Crude oil imports

Last down 589,000bbl

Thursday 21 Nov

US existing home sales

Down 2.2% in September

Friday 22 Nov

German GDP

Last up 0.1%

Friday 22 Nov

European Manufacturing PMI

In contraction, last reading 45.9

Friday 22 Nov

US Manufacturing PMI

Last in mild expansion, 51.3

Friday 22 Nov

Commitment of Traders oil positions

Hedge funds increased their positions last week

Algeria election to coincide with UK dates

December 12 will be a busy election day – not only in the UK but also in OPEC member country Algeria, where five presidential candidates will start their pre-election campaign Sunday. The final showdown is expected to be between Abdelmadjid Tebboune, a former Prime Minister, and Abdelkader Bengrina, president of the El Bina party.

Although the country will technically be given the chance to choose the next president both the candidates have been shortlisted and vetted by the army. In that respect, change of leadership is unlikely to bring much change for the oil market as the real decision making about both state issues and oil production will continue to be in the hands of the military.  Months of protests rumbling across the country seem not to have had much effect so far and unless there is an escalation, like there has been recently in Iraq, the December 12 election might end up with business as usual.


Related tags: Crude Oil Brent Oil

Latest market news

View more
Silver Forecast: Bulls Push Past Key Hurdle—More Upside Ahead?
Yesterday 11:22 PM
USD/CAD spikes to 5-year high as Trump's tariffs come knocking
Yesterday 10:13 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Defends Post-Fed Rally
Yesterday 07:50 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rally Rejected at Resistance
Yesterday 06:55 PM
USD/JPY Update: The Yen Recovers After the Fed Decision
Yesterday 04:34 PM
Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High amid Limited Response to Fed
Yesterday 04:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Crude Oil Forecast: The Barrel Moves Toward the Critical $70 Zone
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
January 29, 2025 04:52 PM
    Energy
    Oil Price Forecast: WTI Spills Towards Yearly Open Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    January 28, 2025 07:32 PM
      crypto_03
      Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      January 28, 2025 10:00 AM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Update: WTI Barrel Weakens Amid Potential Production Increases
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        January 23, 2025 08:08 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.