Nasdaq 100 Dow Jones Dax Forecast ECB Powell testifying will keep rate cut expectations in focus

Last week saw the Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones & DAX reach record highs amid cooling inflation and AI optimism. The ECB rate decision and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifying before Congress means rate cut expectations will remain front and central next week.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Sunday 5:00 PM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
  • US ISM services PMI, US Non-farm payrolls & Federal Reserve Chair Powell testifies before Congress.
  • ECB is expected to leave interest rates unchanged
  • Nasdaq 100, Dow & Dax are around all-time highs
  • Equity markets are hyper-focused on rate-cut expectations

Global stocks have been on a tear this week, with the likes of the Nasdaq 100, Down Jones and S&P500  pushing to fresh all-time highs on AI optimism, and as inflation continues to cool, fueling bets that the Federal Reserve may start to cut rates in the coming months.

Recapping this week, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge cooled to its weakest level in three years in January, building expectations that the Federal Reserve will start to cut interest rates at the June meeting and boosting stocks higher.

Meanwhile, AI optimism returned with vigor as earnings continued to highlight the impact that AI was having on company results and revenue streams. Dell Technology surged 28% following upbeat numbers related to AI. AMD and Nvidia also rose to fresh all-time highs amid insatiable demand for stocks linked to AI.

Looking ahead, the coming week is a busy one for US data with ISM services PMI and the keenly watched non-farm payrolls, which could help shape interest rate expectations. Job creation is expected to remain solid at 188,000 in February, although this is down from the very strong job January report. Average earnings are expected to cool, which would be well-received news for the Federal Reserve.

In addition to jobs data, the other main focus will likely be on Federal Reserve Jerome Powell, who testifies before Congress for two days in a biannual event. The market will be closely scrutinizing his comments regarding inflation and the possible timing of the first interest rate cut. A hawkish-sounding Powell could see the market push back rate cut bets and pullback from record highs.

Nasdaq 100 forecast – technical analysis

The Nasdaq has risen to a fresh record high above 18300 in an aggressive move higher on its way toward the next minor resistance at 18,500. The bearish RSI divergence could suggest that the run higher may struggle from here, although the aggressive rise higher put this into question. Sellers look to support at 17787, the weekly low. Below here, 17315 comes into play.

Nasdaq 100 forecast chart

Market Outlook Indices

Dow Jones forecast – technical analysis.

Dow Jones has eased back from all-time highs reached at the start of the week at 39241. The price is hugging the rising trendline and the 20 SMA higher. RSI bearish divergence could mean the price struggles to carve out a higher high. Buyers would need to rise above 39240 to reach fresh all-time highs towards 40,000. Support could appear at the 20 SMA 38,730, which is also the weekly low, below here 38335; last week’s low could come into play ahead of 38000, the February low.

dow jones forecast chart

Will DAX reach a fresh all-time high in ECB week?

The DAX rallied higher across the week amid continued expectations that the ECB  and the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates soon. The question is when rather than if.

German inflation cooled, as did eurozone-wide inflation, which will be well received by the ECB, which is keen to see CPI fall closer to the bank's 2% target before they start cutting interest rates.

The ECB interest rate decision is the main focus for DAX traders in the coming week, where the central bank is expected to leave rates unchanged. While ECB president Christine Lagarde has acknowledged cooling prices, she also says that more evidence is needed that the 2% target can be reached. In recent speeches, Lagarde has highlighted concerns over wage growth, which is expected to become an increasingly important driver of inflation in the coming months.

A hawkish-sounding Christine Lagarde, who continues to push back on rate cut expectations, may dampen demand for equities and pull the DAX off record highs; however, if the ECB becomes more divided, with the dovish calls increasing, the DAX could get a fresh leg higher.

DAX forecast – technical analysis

DAX rose to a fresh all-time high above 17,800 as it grinds toward 18,000. The doji candle and RSI in the overbought territory should warrant some caution as a pullback, or at least a period of consolidation, could be on the cards.

Support can be seen at 17375, the weekly low, with a break below here opening the door to 17000, the round number, and the early February high.

dax forecast chart

 

Related tags: Nasdaq Dow Jones Dax

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY forecast: What sparks fresh highs when conditions are already exceptionally good?
Yesterday 09:00 AM
Forex Seasonality – March 2024: USD/JPY Gains, USD/CAD Falls in March
March 1, 2024 02:35 PM
NASDAQ100 Forecast :QQQ inches higher after a record close
March 1, 2024 02:16 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
March 1, 2024 09:02 AM
EUR/USD in the hands of ECB, Powell Testimony, ISM services: The Week Ahead
March 1, 2024 04:38 AM
AUD/USD: Fuel driving US dollar rally may be nearing exhaustion point
March 1, 2024 02:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Nasdaq articles

Congress building
NASDAQ100 Forecast :QQQ inches higher after a record close
By:
Fiona Cincotta
March 1, 2024 02:16 PM
    Research
    NZD/USD tumbles as the RBNZ defies hawks, release doves
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 28, 2024 02:14 AM
      Congress building
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ remains close to its record high with US data in focus
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 27, 2024 01:31 PM
        Market trader analysing data
        Nasdaq analysis: Nvidia-fuelled tech rally pauses, but what now?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 25, 2024 02:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.