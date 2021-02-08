Gold rallies 1855 in focus

Gold is surging on the prospect of more money supply. $1855 key resistance comes in to focus.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 8, 2021 9:52 PM
Gold nuggets
Gold rallies over 1% boosted by the prospect of increased money supply as the Joe Biden administration kick off negotiations with House Republicans on the covid stimulus bill.  A positive outcome could lift gold higher.

Gold closed above $1800 on Friday and has pushed higher across the European session on Monday. Key resistance can be seen at $1855 the confluence of the 200 DMA and the 50 DMA. A breakthrough here could open the door to February’s high $1875.

On the flip side, immediate support can be seen at $1800 psychological level ahead of $1785 Feb 4th low. A daily close below this level could see gold extend losses to $1765.

Learn more about trading gold here.


