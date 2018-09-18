Global rebound holds after measured retaliation

Beijing’s targeted retaliation, with hints of concessions, keeps damage to the global share rebound contained.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 18, 2018 8:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
Summary

Beijing’s targeted retaliation, with hints of concessions, keeps damage to the global share rebound contained.

Measured retaliation

European stock market resolve is mostly holding after China breaks the suspense and unveils nuanced retaliation on $60bn in U.S. imports. Wall Street’s positive open also breaks the long-held pattern of U.S. shares taking the lead in global sentiment. It was Shanghai and Shenzhen shares that called an early halt to anxious selling. The new raft of duties from Beijing implies major concessions, though the complete list of 5,207 U.S. goods impacted (unchanged from earlier proposals) had yet to arrive at last check. Highlights include several instances where initially announced duties have been reduced. The obvious stand out is the cut of new tariffs on U.S. liquid natural gas to 10% versus 25% initially mooted. In a sense, it’s little surprise Beijing goes has gone for ‘measured’ over ‘aggressive’. It has consistently argued for restraint whilst aiming for higher ground, hoping Washington will be seen as vacating that position. Beijing is also still considering whether to send a top commerce minister to Washington for talks recently mooted by Treasury Secretary Mnuchin. In recent days, China suggested it might not participate. If it does after all, the partial aim would be conciliatory optics that may serve it well in broader diplomacy.

Yuan sellers hold off

Beijing has parried new duties adroitly in markets too. The People’s Bank of China quietly added some $29.2bn worth of short term yuan bank funding for banks via reverse auctions early in European hours. That followed a new medium-term yuan lending facility was opened a day earlier worth $38.6bn. The backdrop is local newspaper speculation that the PBOC may cut required reserve ratios again next month. As well, the yuan continues to – in effect – shave harsh edges off tariffs. The offshore rate earlier threatened to fall below the crucial ¥6.89 to the dollar. Dollar resistance is visible to the naked eye at that rate and traders are wary of aggressive selling there. With ample non-currency PBOC concessions this week, there’s a good chance the central bank will not tolerate a fall that far so soon. But a clear chain of lower highs suggests the pause may not last. Renminbi’s levers on EMFX means CNY’s controlled relapse complicates FX rebounds in Argentina, South Africa, Russia and more. Rates are holding up fairly well for now, though Turkey’s lira has been a clear lightening rod. USD/TRY jumped to within 1.3% of a low close to the CBRT’s massive hike last week. After confident cross-asset sentiment wanes, yuan and lira suggest further EMFX volatility will return to currencies linked to deep current account deficits in the near term. 

China may stick to tariffs for now

A Lack of clarity about Beijing’s course of action is the main challenge to risk appetite from here on. (With higher duties on $170bn of U.S. imports so far this year, China has now raised new taxes on pretty much all trade with the States.) Logically, targeted official measures against U.S. industries in China could move to the centre of the conflict. The Foreign Ministry there accused Washington of introducing “new uncertainty” earlier. Yet Beijing’s consistent admonishing tone towards its chief trading partner and evident desire to project a conspicuously measured attitude suggests China will not move beyond tariffs for now. However, relief within the dominant U.S. technology sector—Nasdaq 100—rising the most among U.S./EU markets just now—may have limits as investors prepare for possible expansion of the dispute beyond trade taxes in the near term.


Related tags: Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Wall Street articles

Research
Dow Jones forecast: How will Disney earnings impact DIS stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
August 8, 2023 09:54 AM
    federal reserve stamp
    S&P500 "easy money" gone - what happens next?
    By:
    July 26, 2022 03:39 AM
      federal reserve stamp
      After a perfect storm in Q2 will the S&P500 rebound in Q3?
      By:
      June 30, 2022 08:10 AM
        Research
        S&P500 building for a bear market end of month rally?
        By:
        June 22, 2022 02:56 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.