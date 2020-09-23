﻿

GlaxoSmithKline shares in tentative rebound

GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi, the two pharmaceutical groups, said they have signed agreements with the Canadian government to supply up to 72 million doses of adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 23, 2020 1:42 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GlaxoSmithKline's shares in tentative rebound

GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi, the two pharmaceutical groups, said they have signed agreements with the Canadian government to supply up to 72 million doses of adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine. Financial terms were not disclosed.

From a technical point of view, a support base has formed at 1428p and has allowed for a temporary stabilization. The daily Relative Strength index (RSI, 14) remains within a bearish channel. A break above the upper end of the pattern would call for a recovery. As long as 1428p is support, a limited rise towards the key resistance at 1561p is likely. Alternatively, a push below 1428p would call for a bearish acceleration towards March low at 1328p.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Trampolines off 1.2550 Support – Is 1.27 Next?
Today 07:56 PM
Gold analysis: Metal looking over-stretched after big rally
Today 05:00 PM
Nasdaq Forecast: QQQ stocks fall after stronger ADP payrolls & ahead of Powell's speech
Today 01:18 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Soft Eurozone CPI underscores ECB June cut expectations
Today 11:45 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:59 AM
Booming commodities, China turnaround a risk for bloated bearish AUD/USD bets
Today 06:03 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_03
Stocks weekly forecast: GE, Nike and Gold miners in focus
By:
Fiona Cincotta
March 31, 2024 11:22 AM
    Market chart showing uptrend
    Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
    By:
    David Scutt
    March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
      Stock exchange building fascia
      Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about trading Reddit
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      March 21, 2024 04:05 AM
        Market trader analysing data
        Gold, USD/JPY, TLT ETF: Assessing trade setups for a Fed determined to cut rates
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 21, 2024 02:08 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.