GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch

GBP/USD falls post Fed rate decision and ahead of the BoE announcement. EUR/USD dropped to a 7-week low after the Fed dampened March rate cut bets and ahead of Eurozone inflation data.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Thursday 7:50 PM
united_kingdom_02
GBP/USD falls after the Fed & ahead of the BoE rate decision

  • Fed dampens expectations of a March rate cut
  • BoE to leave rates unchanged
  • GBP/USD trades in a holding pattern

GBP/USD is falling for a third straight day after the Federal Reserve interest rate decision and ahead of the Bank of England rate announcement.

The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged as expected at the 22-year high of 5.25% to 5.5%. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pushed back on the idea of a rate cut as soon as March.

Recent U.S. data has suggested that the Fed can wait longer before cutting interest rates and Powell was clear that a rate cut at next month’s meeting was not the base case. Traders are now pricing in the 38% probability the Fed will cut rates in March, down from 59% ahead of the Fed rate decision yesterday and down from 85% at the end of December.

Attention now turns to the Bank of England interest rate decision, where the central bank is expected to follow the Fed’s lead and leave rates unchanged at the 15-year high of 5.25%. Given that three policymakers voted for a rate hike in the previous session, and since then, inflation has ticked higher, the probability of a rate cut this month is very slim.

Instead, the focus will be on when the BoE could start thinking about cutting rates. Fresh projections will be published with the decision and could suggest the start of a slow pivot toward a rate-cutting cycle. Since the last round of projections in November, inflation has come in below forecasts, and economic growth has been weaker.

Market Outlook GBP/USD

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis

GBP/USD trades in a holding pattern since the start of the year, capped on the downside by 1.26 and limited on the upside by 1.28. The RSI is neutral at 50, giving away few clues.

A break-out trade would see sellers looking for a break below 1.26 to expose the 200 SMA at 1.2560 before bringing 1.25 into play.

A break out above 1.28 would bring 1.2830, the December high, into target and to create a higher high.

 

gbp/usd forecast chart

EUR/USD falls ahead of Eurozone inflation data

  • USD rises to a 7-week high post Fed
  • Eurozone inflation data is expected to cool to 2.8%
  • EUR/USD trades in a falling wedge

ERUR/USD has fallen to seven week low against the US dollar after the Federal Reserve interest rate decision and as attention turns to eurozone inflation data, which could weigh on the power further.

Expectations are for eurozone inflation to ease to 2.8% YoY in January, down from 2.9%, while core inflation is expected to cool to 3.2% YoY from down from 3.4%.

The data comes after price pressures in Germany and France, the Eurozone’s largest economies, eased by more than expected, raising expectations that the ECB could cut borrowing costs sooner. While there is still another inflation release to take into account before the March ECB meeting, a fall in January's CPI could raise confidence in forecasts that the central bank will cut rates as soon as April.

While the president of Germany’s central bank, Joaquin Negal, said that he was convinced that inflation has been tamed, ECB president Christine Lagarde has been more cautious, saying that the ECB still has more work to do.

Meanwhile, the US dollar trades at a seven-week high versus major pairs after Fed Chair Jerome Powell played down the need for a rate cut soon.

Attention now turns to US job data with the release of challenger job cuts and US jobless claims. Figures come after yesterday's ADP payroll rose came in below expectations at 107k, down from 158k, which could suggest that the US labor market is starting to weaken.

EUR/USD forecast – technical analysis

EUR/USD continues to trend lower from the December peak in a falling wedge, which is considered a bullish reversal pattern.

Any recovery needs to see buyers retake the 200 SMA at 1.0840 and 1.0890 the falling trendline resistance and weekly high. Above here, 1.0930 comes back into play.

Sellers need to take out the 100 SMA support at 1.0770 and 1.0730, a trendline dating back to September 2022. A break below here could open the door to 1.0650.

eur/usd forecast chart

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.