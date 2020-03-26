GBP Advances As BoE Ready To Do More

Meanwhile the ECB has loosened the self-imposed limits, giving itself an unprecedented level of flexibility it its plan to buy €750 billion in additional bonds to limit the impact of the financial fallout from coronavirus. Almost all of the constraints from previous asset purchases have been removed or loosened significantly. This move validates the ECB’s pledge to backstop the markets amid no limit to its commitment to the euro.These moves from the BoE and the ECB come after the Fed pledged unlimited bond buying if necessary.

EUR/GBP levels to watch

EUR/GBP is trading 0.3% lower at 0.9121, below its 50, 100 and 200 sma on the 1 hour chart, a bearish chart.

Immediate support can be seen at 0.9120 (today’s low) prior to 0.9055 (yesterday’s low) and 0.8995 (low 20th March)

Resistance is seen at 0.9237 (today’s high) prior to 0.9250 (yesterday’s high)



