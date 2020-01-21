There are fewer climbers on the FTSE leader board this morning. However, Easyjet is standout gainer up just shy of 5% following an impressive trading update. Revenue +10%, passenger numbers +2.3%. Miners and Burberry dominated the loser board, these are stocks which are closely tied to the health of the Chinese economy.

Levels to watch

FTSE has sunk 1.2% in early trade, breaking through 100 & 50 sma and support at 7584. It is testing support at 7550 a breakthrough here could indicate momentum is building for a wider sell off.

Support can be seen at 7515 (an 8th low) opening the door to 7456. On the upside resistance is at 7650 (daily high) followed by 7680 ( 17th Jan high).



