FTSE lower as house builders and miners decline

House builders and mining companies are weighing on the FTSE, the latter sliding because of a drop in metals prices over the last few days, the former because of a 0.3% decline in UK house prices in June.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 5, 2019 3:46 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
House builders and mining companies are weighing on the FTSE, the latter sliding because of a drop in metals prices over the last few days, the former because of a 0.3% decline in UK house prices in June. However, the case for property companies is actually less negative than investors have anticipated as UK house prices have risen by 5.7% in the last three months compared with same period in 2018. 

The FTSE is faring worse than its European peers as shifts in domestic politics and at the helm of the European Commission spell difficulties ahead.

Tories preparing for general election in the autumn?

Of the two candidates for the Tory party leadership Boris Johnson now looks firmly in the lead but if he does take over as the head of the party and becomes Prime Minister it remains to be seen if he – or Jeremy Hunt for that matter – will be able to hold onto this position. MPs from his own party are expecting that there will be a call for a general election once he arrives in Downing Street and they plan to spend the summer preparing for an election possibly as soon as October. 

With this much political upheaval there will be no time to actually negotiate a Brexit agreement with the EU before the end of October meaning that the country will be heading for a no-deal Brexit. The pound is sliding lower against the dollar today, but the decline is tempered by expectations that MPs will somehow put the brakes on the no-deal Brexit before it is too late.
Related tags: GBP UK 100

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.