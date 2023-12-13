FTSE analysis: UK stocks poised for breakout as BoE rate cut bets increase

The under-performing FTSE managed to bounce modestly off its earlier lows as the pound fell after data showed the UK economy shrank more than expected, prompting traders to ramp up bets on Bank of England interest-rate cuts next year.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 11:00 PM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • FTSE analysis: Time for UK benchmark index to join global stock market rally
  • Soft UK GDP data raises expectations of BoE rate cuts
  • Fed expected to hold, market watching for policy clues

 

The under-performing FTSE managed to bounce modestly off its earlier lows as the pound fell after data showed the UK economy shrank more than expected, prompting traders to ramp up bets on Bank of England interest-rate cuts next year. Investors here are keeping an eye out on the Federal Reserve rate decision today, before the focus turns to the BoE (and ECB) on Thursday. The pressure is building for a more meaningful rally. Could that start today?

 

FTSE analysis: Can UK stocks join global rally?

 

Held back by recent gains in the pound and falling crude oil prices, as well as a struggling Chinese market, the FTSE has missed out on the big rally we have seen in other European and US indices in recent weeks. The DAX in particular has been very strong, setting new record highs this week. On Wall Street, the major indices have been inching closer to their old highs. Both the mainland European and US indices have been supported by expectations of interest rate cuts in 2024.

 

Yet, the UK’s benchmark index has barely moved higher. But now, markets have factored in almost 100 basis points of easing in 2024 from the BoE.  Three quarter-point cuts were already factored in, but ow there is an 85% probability of a fourth cut. The first cut is seen around June but could come sooner if inflation weakens sharply in the next few months.

 

Prices could fall back rapidly due to the fact the economy is very soft with subdued activity across the key sectors. The bigger-than-expected 0.3% drop in monthly GDP and 0.5% fall in construction output we saw earlier today suggests the BoE’s tight policy is choking the economy.

 

The latest repricing of interest rates aligns BoE expectations more closely with those for the Federal Reserve, which is anticipated to reduce borrowing costs by at least one percentage point in the next year. The FOMC is set to announce its policy decision later on Wednesday, followed the BoE’s MPC on Thursday.

 

FTSE technical analysis

ftse analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

So, the FTSE hasn't been joining the party like other European and US stock markets lately. It needs to start playing catch-up and step up its game. There were some good technical indications happening recently. The FTSE climbed back above the 21-day moving average and pushed through several short-term resistance levels. A bullish trend line has been established, connecting these interim higher lows.

 

The index has been testing the 200-day average around 7560/70 area in the last few days. So far, it has not been able to break through it. But the ongoing global stock market rally suggests there is a decent chance we could see a rally through the 200-day average soon. There’s also an additional resistance in the 7600-7620 range, where we also have a bearish trend line converging.

 

The slow grind higher suggests the FTSE is potentially gearing up to break higher in the coming days. Even though the UK index has been making lower highs all year, it hasn't really taken a big hit. It's been hanging out in a wide range without diving too deep. Surprisingly, it's stayed above the March low of 7202, even when there were a couple of bearish attempts to break that level—twice during the summer and once in October. The fact that it's holding up well despite all the big risks out there suggests it might be ready to go up more meaningfully soon.

 

 

Video: FTSE, USD/JPY, Gold and Silver analysis

 

 

-- Content created by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: FTSE UK 100 Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:56 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY implied volatility rises ahead of FOMC
Today 05:54 AM
Gold, Crude Oil: Fed rebuttal of rate cut bets may accelerate downside momentum
Today 04:15 AM
US Index Analysis: S&P 500 Hits 2023 High, VIX Hits Post-COVID Low Ahead of Fed
Yesterday 07:55 PM
Oil prices continue to slide, benefits inflation report
Yesterday 07:06 PM
USDBRL should react to monetary policy decisions in the US, Brazil, the UK and the eurozone, inflation in Brazil and the US and votes in Congress
Yesterday 02:56 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE articles

EUR/USD, USD/JPY implied volatility rises ahead of FOMC
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 05:54 AM
    united_kingdom_04
    EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 11, 2023 09:26 AM
      united_kingdom_03
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 5, 2023 09:18 AM
        Research
        FTSE and crude oil analysis: Will rebound in oil finally lift UK index?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 29, 2023 11:45 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.