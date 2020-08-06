Fortinet earnings alert

Will we see another price gap up like the last time?

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 6, 2020 9:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
Cybersecurity firm Fortinet (FTNT) is due to report second quarter EPS after the close. The Co is likely to unveil 2Q EPS of $0.66 vs. $0.58 the prior year on revenue of $599.3M compared to $521.7M last year.  The company just introduced the world's first Hyperscale Firewall (FortiGate 4400F) in a statement released today. Back on July 20th, the Co announced the acquisition of OPAQ Networks, a developer of security software products, allowing Fortinet to now deliver the most complete Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) cloud platform on the market. 

The last time FTNT reported earnings back on May 6th the stock gapped higher gaining 21% above a declining trend that was acting as resistance. The expected move is 10.3% in either direction according to front month options volatility. 

Looking at a daily chart from a technical perspective, the stock remains bullish as an uptrend is starting to take shape. In the short-term, prices have been in a consolidation zone between $152 and $121 since the last time the company reported earnings. Look for a break in either direction. A break above the consolidation at $152 would call for a resumption of the uptrend towards a measured move target of $182.50.



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Happy Trading
Related tags: Stocks Equities Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Stocks articles

stocks_02
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 08:00 AM
    stocks_02
    S&P 500 Tempts ATH Breakout After USD Drawdown
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 04:19 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Amazon results take centre stage after mixed Alphabet and AMD earnings
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 6, 2025 01:00 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        S&P 500 Bounces After Massive Gap-Down on DeepSeek AI Fears
        By:
        James Stanley
        January 27, 2025 04:19 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.