EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch

EUR/USD rises after hot French & Spanish inflation data; German & US inflation up next. USD/JPY falls on hawkish BoJ chatter & ahead of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Thursday 8:18 PM
federal reserve stamp
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD rises after hot French & Spanish inflation data, German & US inflation up next

  • French & Spanish inflation cooled by less than forecast
  • German inflation is expected to be 2.6% vs 2.9% previously
  • EUR/USD sticks to the 200 SMA

EUR/USD is inching higher after hotter-than-expected French and Spanish inflation and ahead of German inflation later in the day. Although weaker than expected German retail sales are capping gains.

French inflation cooled slightly in February to 2.9%, down from 3.1%, but this was still ahead of the 2.7% forecast. Spanish inflation also cooled to 2.8% from 3.4% but again was hotter than analysts had expected. Attention now turns to German inflation figures, which are also expected to cool to 2.6%, down from 2.9%. However, on a monthly basis, inflation is expected to rise 0.5%, up from 0.2%, highlighting concerns over sticky inflation.

 Meanwhile, German retail sales were weaker than expected, falling by 0.4% after falling by 1.5% in December. Retail sales have been weakening since June 2023 as households struggle with record interest rates and still elevated inflation. However, the data is unlikely to impact the ECB rate decision, with the market not expecting a rate cut in April, and the first-rate cut is priced in for June.

German inflation data and eurozone inflation figures tomorrow will likely have a larger impact on the euro.

Looking ahead,  US core PCE will also be in focus and will likely drive the euro USD, with sticky US inflation expected to boost the USD.

EUR/USD forecast – technical analysis

EUR/USD continues to hover just above its 200 SMA at 1.0830 as the price consolidates ahead of the inflation reports. Buyers will look to rise above 1.0860, the weekly high, to extend gains to 1.09, the February high, and 1.10, the psychological level.

On the downside, a break below the 200 SMA opens the door to 1.0830, the weekly low, and below here, 1.07, the 2024 low, comes into focus.

eur/usd forecast chart

USD/JPY falls on hawkish BoJ chatter & ahead of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge

  • BoJ's hawkish comments boost the yen
  • US core PCE to rise on a monthly basis by 0.4%
  • USD/JPY falls below 150.00

USD/JPY is falling on yen strength after hawkish comments by Bank of Japan Policymaker Hajime Takata and ahead of US inflation data. Takata said that the central banks should consider overhauling their ultra-loose monetary policy and look to exit from negative interest rates and bond yield control.

His comments sent the yen surging, an optimism that the central bank could soon shift away from its dovish stance.

Meanwhile, attention now turns to US cool PCE, which is the main show in town this week. Expectations are for core PCE to cool annually to 2.8% from 2.9% yearly.

However, on a monthly basis, core PCE is expected to accelerate 0.4%, up from 0.2%, which would mark the second straight month of acceleration and highlight the bumpy Rd that the Fed faces as it struggles to get inflation back to its target level.

Federal Reserve officials have stressed the need for more work to be done to tame inflation and have pushed back against an early interest rate cut. Sticky inflation could support their view and lift the USD higher.

Currently, the market is pricing in a 63% probability of a rate cut at the June meeting.

Market Outlook USD/JPY

USD/JPY forecast – technical analysis

The price has rebounded lower from 150.90, the 2024 high, dropping below 150.00, the psychological level, towards 149.50, the mid-February low.

If sellers can take out that level, a drop towards 148.80, the January high could be on the cards before exposing the 100 SMA at 147.80.

Meanwhile, buyers will look to recover the price back up towards 150.90 to extend gains towards 151.90, the multi-decade high.

usd/jpy forecast chart

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch USD JPY EUR USD

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY: Hot inflation may not be enough for US dollar bulls
Today 04:11 AM
Bitcoin bulls eye record highs - but we could see some ‘chop at the top’
Today 03:12 AM
British Pound Analysis: Is GBP/USD Rolling Over after Fed Comments?
Yesterday 08:23 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls in nervous trade ahead of inflation data
Yesterday 01:58 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:07 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: BOJ negative rate watch shouldn’t rank highly for traders
Yesterday 04:40 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

Oil extraction
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 09:07 AM
    germany_09
    DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 27, 2024 08:43 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 26, 2024 09:25 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 23, 2024 09:01 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.